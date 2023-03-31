Revolutionary Speaker Series Presentation Comes to Brandywine Battlefield Park

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates will present their next speaker in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Our speaker will be author and Associate Professor of History at Penn State Abington, Friederike Baer, discussing her recent book Hessians: German Soldiers in the American Revolutionary War. Between 1776 and 1783, Britain hired an estimated 30,000 German soldiers to fight in its war against the Americans. Collectively known as Hessians, they actually came from six German territories within the Holy Roman Empire. Over the course of the war, members of the German corps, including women and children spent extended periods of time in locations as dispersed and varied as Canada in the North to West Florida and Cuba in the South. They shared in every significant British military triumph and defeat. Thousands died of disease, were killed in battle, were captured by the enemy, or deserted.

After the presentation, guests can visit the Brandywine Battlefield Park's exhibit gallery and enjoy some light refreshments. Tickets are $20.00 per person and available on Eventbrite Revolutionary Speaker Series.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org

