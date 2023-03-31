Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Revolutionary Speaker Series Presentation Comes to Brandywine Battlefield Park

The event is on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. 

Mar. 31, 2023  

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates will present their next speaker in the Revolutionary Speaker Series at Brandywine Battlefield Park on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Our speaker will be author and Associate Professor of History at Penn State Abington, Friederike Baer, discussing her recent book Hessians: German Soldiers in the American Revolutionary War. Between 1776 and 1783, Britain hired an estimated 30,000 German soldiers to fight in its war against the Americans. Collectively known as Hessians, they actually came from six German territories within the Holy Roman Empire. Over the course of the war, members of the German corps, including women and children spent extended periods of time in locations as dispersed and varied as Canada in the North to West Florida and Cuba in the South. They shared in every significant British military triumph and defeat. Thousands died of disease, were killed in battle, were captured by the enemy, or deserted.

After the presentation, guests can visit the Brandywine Battlefield Park's exhibit gallery and enjoy some light refreshments. Tickets are $20.00 per person and available on Eventbrite Revolutionary Speaker Series.

Brandywine Battlefield Park is a National Historical Landmark situated on 52 acres in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. It is part of the site of the Battle of Brandywine fought on September 11, 1777, during the American Revolution. The site is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission with the active support of the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates.

For more information on Brandywine Battlefield Park, visit www.brandywinebattlefield.org or follow us Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.



Dallastown Area High School Musical Presents LEGALLY BLONDE Photo
Dallastown Area High School Musical Presents LEGALLY BLONDE
Omigosh you guys! This spring Dallastown Area High School’s Musical Theater showcases Legally Blonde, a rousing comedy about Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. 
Bucks County Playhouse Word Of Mouth Storytelling Performances Return In May Photo
Bucks County Playhouse Word Of Mouth Storytelling Performances Return In May
Back by popular demand, Bucks County Playhouse’s storytelling series returns this spring and features Gastor Almonte, Stuart Carroll, Ophira Eisenberg, Faye Lane, Michaela Murphy and Abraham Norfleet. WORD OF MOUTH: BUSTED is hosted by Murphy and Eisenberg and will take place on Saturday, May 13 with shows at 2 pm and 7:30 pm.
MAMMA MIA!, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Hershey Theatre 2023-24 Broadway Series Photo
MAMMA MIA!, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Hershey Theatre 2023-24 Broadway Series
Hershey Theatre has announced a brand-new lineup of Broadway touring productions for the 2023-24 Series, a season that occurs during the 90th anniversary of the historic venue.
Family Friendly Dog Show Comes to Bucks County Playhouse in May Photo
Family Friendly Dog Show Comes to Bucks County Playhouse in May
Nine world class stunt dogs take to the stage of the iconic Bucks County Playhouse in a comedy show suitable for the entire family on May 5 at 7pm and May 6 at 11am and 2pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Dallastown Area High School Musical Presents LEGALLY BLONDEDallastown Area High School Musical Presents LEGALLY BLONDE
March 31, 2023

Omigosh you guys! This spring Dallastown Area High School’s Musical Theater showcases Legally Blonde, a rousing comedy about Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. 
Bucks County Playhouse Word Of Mouth Storytelling Performances Return In MayBucks County Playhouse Word Of Mouth Storytelling Performances Return In May
March 30, 2023

Back by popular demand, Bucks County Playhouse’s storytelling series returns this spring and features Gastor Almonte, Stuart Carroll, Ophira Eisenberg, Faye Lane, Michaela Murphy and Abraham Norfleet. WORD OF MOUTH: BUSTED is hosted by Murphy and Eisenberg and will take place on Saturday, May 13 with shows at 2 pm and 7:30 pm.
MAMMA MIA!, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Hershey Theatre 2023-24 Broadway SeriesMAMMA MIA!, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Hershey Theatre 2023-24 Broadway Series
March 29, 2023

Hershey Theatre has announced a brand-new lineup of Broadway touring productions for the 2023-24 Series, a season that occurs during the 90th anniversary of the historic venue.
Family Friendly Dog Show Comes to Bucks County Playhouse in MayFamily Friendly Dog Show Comes to Bucks County Playhouse in May
March 28, 2023

Nine world class stunt dogs take to the stage of the iconic Bucks County Playhouse in a comedy show suitable for the entire family on May 5 at 7pm and May 6 at 11am and 2pm.
The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Mother's Day Fairytale Brunch, May 13The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Mother's Day Fairytale Brunch, May 13
March 27, 2023

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center  will host a Mother's Day Fairytale  Brunch, Saturday, May 13.
share