Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

You Can’t Take It with You by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart features the wacky Sycamore family as they meet their daughter Alice’s future in-laws, the Kirbys. This Pulitzer Prize winning play premiered in 1936 at the Booth Theatre on Broadway and was later adapted for the screen in 1938 starring Jimmy Stewart and Jean Arthur. Audiences can meet this quirky family and enjoy a hearty laugh at their antics as the show is presented by TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone). Catch this witty and endearing show open for one weekend only through August 20th.

The set, music, and costumes are delightful—designed to transport the audience to the Sycamore family’s home. The lights and sound work together to set the mood and are highlighted beautifully in the scenes featuring the fireworks.

The cast features Andrea Unger (Penny Sycamore), Emily Ryan (Essie Carmichael), Duane Bull (Paul Sycamore), Zachary Thompson (Ed Carmichael), Steve Brown (Grandpa), Addie Steel (Alice Sycamore), Kara Oldenburg-Gonzales (Rheba), Todd DiMercurio (Mr. DePinna), and Will Horowitz (Donald) as the Sycamore family, extended family, and close friends who might as well be family. The Kirby family is portrayed by Ryan Snider (Tony Kirby), Penrose Hoover (Mr. Kirby), and Carol Oldenburg (Mrs. Kirby). Clayson Samuelsen, Karen Keeney, and Angela Williams take the stage as dance teacher Boris Kolenkhov, actress Gay Wellington, and the Grand Duchess Olga Katrina. Michael Shipman and Quinton Laughman round out the cast as Henderson and The Man. While there were a few opening night jitters as evidence by some bobbled lines and a couple actors who were difficult to hear and understand, overall, the cast delivers a charming, funny, and thoroughly enjoyable performance.

Unger and Bull particularly shine in the depth of emotion their character’s display when it seems that their daughter Alice will be leaving home. Hoover and Oldenburg are spot-on with their facial expressions and reactions to one another and to the Sycamore family during their disastrous first meeting—especially when playing the game Mrs. Sycamore leads. Snider’s Tony Kirby is a contrast to other portrayals of this role I’ve seen, bringing out a more shy and awkward nature in the character that made him absolutely endearing to the audience. Ryan and Thompson are adorable as the young, naive Essie and Ed Carmichael. DiMercurio and Horowitz bring opposite but equally funny characters to life as Mr. DePinna and Donald. Seeing Horowitz running across the stage continuously to get the things needed for dinner is hilarious. Keeney, Laughman, and Williams have wonderful comedic timing, perfect for their cameo roles as Gay Wellington, The Man, and Grand Duchess Olga Katrina.

For this reviewer, even though the show is definitely an ensemble show with no single lead, there are definitely some stand-out performances. Oldenburg-Gonzales is enchanting in her role as Rheba—she brings energy, spunk, and great range of emotion to the role, making her easily one of the audience’s favorites. Shipman’s Henderson is filled with just the right amount of bluster and righteous indignation—his portrayal of the IRS agent is immediately believable. Samuelson gives one of the best performances of the evening as Kolenkhov. He is larger than life, portraying the character’s artistic sensibilities and emotive personality through his presence, voice, gestures, and use of the stage. Steel is perfectly cast as Alice Sycamore, the down-to-earth member of the Sycamore family. Steel plays well off the other actors, keeping the storyline moving. Brown’s Grandpa is wonderful to watch. He exemplifies the laid-back, relaxed nature of his character as well as his fervent belief in living life to the fullest and not letting work and other minor details get in the way.

Under the direction of Diane Crews, the cast and crew of You Can’t Take it With You have put together a delightful production that deserves a resounding round of applause. For more information, visit Click Here.