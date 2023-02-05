Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH (VOTE): CHRONICLES II, STORIES FROM HARRISBURG'S OLD EIGHTH WARD at Sankofa African American Theatre Company at Gamut Theatre

Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH (VOTE): CHRONICLES II, STORIES FROM HARRISBURG'S OLD EIGHTH WARD at Sankofa African American Theatre Company at Gamut Theatre

An extraordinary production on stage through February 12th.

Feb. 05, 2023  

One of the amazing things about theatre is its ability to tell stories that need to be told, to expose audiences to new perspectives, to illuminate parts of life and human nature in ways that help people to see things in a different light. Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre come together to present just such a show with Voices of the Eighth (VOTE): Chronicles II, Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward now through February 12th. As the Sankofa website explains, "Sankofa is an Akan (Ghana) word that means 'We must go back and reclaim our past so we can move forward'." This play, written and directed by Sharia Benn, takes the audience on a journey that begins in Africa and moves through history highlighting slavery, the Underground Railroad, the Civil War, key figures in the civil rights movement, and the people who lived and prospered in the Eighth Ward of Harrisburg until it was demolished. These are stories that need to be told-that people need to hear. They are stories that show us where we've been, where we are, and how far we still have to go in the fight for social justice for the marginalized and the voiceless.

The cast includes Abby Carroll, Sydney E. Crutcher, Jimmy Kohlmann, Latreshia Lilly, and James Mitchell. Kohlmann's puppeteering work is masterful and beautiful to watch as the Sankofa Bird. He leaps with such grace that the audience can easily imagine the majestic, hopeful, and free bird taking flight. The way that the bird is woven into the story highlights the idea that the past, present, and future are inextricably linked. Each of the other actors take on multiple roles throughout the performance. Carroll gives a strong performance, particularly in her portrayal of Agnes Kemp, the first woman to be accepted into the Medical Society in Dauphin County. Crutcher, Lilly, and Mitchell give performances that are heartfelt and passionate, bringing an intensity to the stage that captures the heart and mind.

Spirituals, sung a cappella, are woven throughout the performance. Crutcher, Lilly, and Mitchell breathe life into these songs, performing them with such emotion that the audience hears these familiar songs in completely new ways. The entire production, including lights, sound, costumes, and set, come together to create a beautiful tapestry of art and history. Drawing on primary sources, this production brings voices of the past into the present with a focus on sparking "a broader conversation that pushes each of us individually to make choices that move us toward freedom, liberty, and justice for all" (Sharia Benn, Director's Note).

Voices of the Eighth (VOTE): Chronicles II, Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward takes the stage at Gamut Theatre through February 12th. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222999®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamuttheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/vote and https://www.sankofatheatrehbg.com/general-8 for more information.

Photo Credit: John Bivins Photography




Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present BRUNCH WITH THE FRIENDS OF SHREK in M Photo
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present BRUNCH WITH THE FRIENDS OF SHREK in March
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will present a brunch event with cast members of the upcoming Theatre For Young Audiences production on Sunday March 4th at 10am.
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present DR. SEUSS BIRTHDAY BASH & KIDS MO Photo
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center to Present DR. SEUSS' BIRTHDAY BASH & KIDS MOVIE NIGHT
Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will present a Dr. Seuss' Birthday Bash & Kids Movie Night on March 3rd. Attendees will participate in extra special fun Seuss activities and crafts led by our staff and watch DR. SEUSS' CAT IN THE HAT on the big screen in the Ritz Theater.
THE LEGEND VINCE PAPALE AT THE RITZ Announced At Ritz Theater & Performing Arts C Photo
THE LEGEND VINCE PAPALE AT THE RITZ Announced At Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, March 2
The Legend Vince Papale at the Ritz announced at Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 2.
MONTY PYTHONS SPAMALOT Musical Comedy Comes To Yorks Belmont Theatre Photo
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Musical Comedy Comes To York's Belmont Theatre
The Belmont Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy, Monty Python's SPAMALOT with a LIVE orchestra. 

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)


Review: BOEING-BOEING at DreamWrights Center For Community ArtsReview: BOEING-BOEING at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts
February 3, 2023

Boeing-Boeing is a fast-paced farce. Its success is dependent on good comedic timing and excellent chemistry between the actors. The cast of Boeing-Boeing at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts brings both of these elements to the stage.
Review: LEADING LADIES at Little Theatre of MechanicsburgReview: LEADING LADIES at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
January 28, 2023

This production of Leading Ladies is one of the funniest this reviewer has seen. The intimate theatre at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg puts the audience right in the middle of the action. Anyone who needs a good laugh should get their tickets for Leading Ladies before it’s too late.
Interview: Victor And Kelly Legarreta of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner TheatreInterview: Victor And Kelly Legarreta of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
January 18, 2023

Mystery fans can see Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre January 20-February 18.
Review: VERDICT at Oyster Mill PlayhouseReview: VERDICT at Oyster Mill Playhouse
January 15, 2023

This is a moving story of love, choices, and pain. Right and wrong are sometimes not so black and white. Many times people are blind to the effect their choices in life have on others. I highly recommend seeing this classic while showing at Oyster Mill Playhouse this month.
Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gettysburg Community TheatreReview: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gettysburg Community Theatre
January 4, 2023

Audiences do not want to miss out on Songs for a New World at Gettysburg Community Theatre. Each element of this production comes together to create a truly moving experience. This challenging, beautiful, emotional, and inspiring musical takes the stage January 6-8, with opportunities to view it streaming on demand Saturday, January 14th.
share