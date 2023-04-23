Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Open Stage

Bring your tissues for this beautiful production through May 7th

Apr. 23, 2023  

Tiny Beautiful Things began as a book by Cheryl Strayed, author of Wild. The book, which was originally published in 2012, gathers together selections from her previously anonymous internet advice column "Dear Sugar", which first appeared in 2010. Tiny Beautiful Things was recently adapted for the screen as a Hulu television show. This emotional, inspiring book was also adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, and audiences can experience this profound story at Open Stage under the direction of Stuart Landon through May 7th.

The set, lighting, and music create a space that feels intimate, cozy, and personal. The attention to detail in the set is incredible and gives the audience a real sense of being in "Sugar's" home. Every aspect of the production works together to create an atmosphere of safety and, in "Sugar's" words, "radical sincerity".

The cast features Chris Gibson, Jasmine Graham, and Joellen Terranova as a variety of letter writers, pouring out their hearts and questions to "Sugar". These actors give wonderful, heartfelt performances, moving seamlessly into different characters. They are incredibly in tune with one another as they transition from one letter to another, sometimes quite rapidly. Connecting all of the writers is "Sugar" portrayed by Karen Ruch. Ruch is utterly believable as "Sugar". Her facial expressions and reactions to the letter writers are captivatingly genuine. Tiny Beautiful Things is a show that brings to light questions, experiences, and emotions experienced by so many of us over the course of our lives. It is filled with moments of vulnerability, poignancy, and humor-just like life.

Tiny Beautiful Things reminds us all that we are capable of miraculous things, that healing is possible, and that we are worthy of beautiful things. The cast and crew fully deserve the standing ovation they received. To experience this production that explores the whole gamut of human existence, visit www.openstagehbg.com (and if you forget the tissues, that's okay, the theatre will provide you with some)!




