Review: THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS at Hanover Little Theatre

Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten deliver another hit play with The Hallelujah Girls. This brilliantly written comedy gives the audience a glimpse into the lives of a group of friends who decide that they need to stop putting off happiness and make their dreams come true. This reviewer is thrilled to have had the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the production of The Hallelujah Girls opening on March 8th under the direction of Douglas Cooper at Hanover Little Theatre.

The set (designed by Douglas Cooper and Donald Thomas and constructed by Chad Zepp, Dave Miller, Charlie Yates, Douglas Cooper, and Donald Thomas) and lights (designed by Donald Thomas) are lovely. The attention to detail in the set, lights, and costumes transports the audience to SPA-DEE-DAH as Carlene Travis, Nita Mooney, Mavis Flowers, Crystal Hart and Sugar Lee Thompkins live their lives in Eden Falls Georgia over the course of one year.

Brian Shea takes on the role of Porter Padgett. Shea is delightfully over the top as the mama’s boy mailman who breaks off his engagement to Carlene because his mother doesn’t approve. Chris Ausherman gives a strong performance as Bunny Sutherland, the snooty, entitled nemesis of the Hallelujah Girls. She is the character the audience will love to hate, and Ausherman embodies her perfectly. Jeb Beard is adorable as Bobby Dwayne Dillahunt, Sugar Lee’s ex-fiancé. His interactions with the Hallelujah Girls are touching and fun, and Beard’s ability to express a variety of emotions with beautiful subtlety is masterful.

The Hallelujah Girls include Janise Whelan as Nita Mooney, Vanessa Baker as Sugar Lee Thompkins, Laura Gifford as Carlene Travis, Suzanne Williamson as Crystal Hart, and Joan Crooks as Mavis Flowers. Whelan is sweet as Nita, the woman who has trouble standing up for herself. Her excitement for historical romances is practically contagious, and the audience cannot help but applaud as she finally tells her son that she will not support him anymore. Baker has great energy as Sugar Lee, a woman who takes the leap to make her dreams come true by opening SPA-DEE-DAH. Baker’s facial expressions and interactions with the rest of the cast really bring Sugar Lee to life. Gifford’s Carlene is wonderfully sarcastic, and Gifford handles her dead-pan humor perfectly. Williamson is winsome and witty as Crystal Hart, the holiday-loving, carol-writing, cookie-baking friend who is truly the heart of the Hallelujah Girls. Audiences will love her wide-eyed innocence and joyful personality. Crooks is hilarious as Mavis Flowers. Her comedic timing and line delivery are flawless.

Hanover Little Theatre’s production of The Hallelujah Girls will have audience’s laughing and cheering as they become invested in the lives of the characters. The show opens on March 8th, and tickets will go fast, so visit hanoverlittletheatre.com to get your tickets before it’s too late!