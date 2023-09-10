Review: SPACE ODDITY: A CELEBRATION OF DAVID BOWIE at Open Stage

Catch this high-energy rock show through September 17th

By: Sep. 10, 2023

David Bowie, legendary musician, well-known for his alter-ego Ziggy Stardust, ability to cross genres, and appearances in movies such as Labyrinth, passed away in 2016. Bowie started his first band when he was 15 and proceeded to record over 400 songs. Space Oddity: A Celebration of David Bowie conceived and produced by Wayne Landon at Open Stage features a powerhouse cast, music arrangements and band direction by Anthony Pieruccini, staging by TJ Creedon, and vocal direction by Brad Barkdoll and Tyler Shadle. This incredible tribute to the creative genius of David Bowie rocks the stage through September 17th.

The costumes (by Jack Weitzel), lighting (by Tristan Stasiulis), and projections (by Bethany Frymark) create the perfect rock concert atmosphere in the intimate setting of the studio theatre. The performers include Dani Fiore and Jeremy Blouch on drums, Jon Godinez and Alex Dalious on bass guitar, Brad Barkdoll on guitar and vocals, Tyler Shadle on keyboard and vocals, with TJ Creedon, Jasmine Graham, Maggie Haynes, and Sabrina Williams on vocals. The instrumentalists are completely in synch as they seamlessly transition from one song to another, playing the well-known song intros with energy and passion. Beginning the show with “Changes” performed by the entire cast is the perfect start to this high-octane production, highlighting the vocalists’ beautiful harmonies and diverse vocal tones. From Brad Barkdoll’s emotional, full voice to Tyler Shadle’s beautiful, clear tones to TJ Creedon’s incredible range and heart-stopping falsetto to Jasmine Graham’s husky, sultry vocals to Maggie Haynes’s pitch-perfect belt to Sabrina Williams’s strong, vibrant voice, this cast illuminates the versatility of Bowie’s body of work.

Song after song, these performers pull out all the stops. Among my favorite performances are “Life on Mars” performed by Brad Barkdoll, “Five Years” performed by TJ Creedon, “Ziggy Stardust” performed by Tyler Shadle, “This is Not America” performed by Sabrina Williams and Tyler Shadle, “Let’s Dance” performed by Jasmine Graham and Sabrina Williams, “Young Americans” performed by Maggie Haynes, and “Heroes” performed by TJ Creedon. Of course no David Bowie tribute would be complete without “Under Pressure” and “Space Oddity”, and this performance did not disappoint. TJ Creedon and Sabrina Williams give a flawless performance of “Under Pressure”; Brad Barkdoll and Tyler Shadle shine in their performance of “Space Oddity”, which spotlights their fantastic harmonies.

Space Oddity: A Celebration of David Bowie at Open Stage is a powerful, high-energy show that will have audiences ready to dance in the aisles. For more information, visit https://www.openstagehbg.com/show/spaceoddity.



