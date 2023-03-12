Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: PIPPIN at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Review: PIPPIN at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

The magical journey is on stage at LTM through March 26th.

Mar. 12, 2023  

Pippin first opened on Broadway in 1972. With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson and Bob Fosse, Pippin features a theatre troupe telling the story of Pippin, son of Charlamagne, in his search for something to give his life purpose. Both the original and the 2013 revival were nominated for and won several awards. With beautiful music, dancing, and magic, and a thought-provoking story, Pippin is a whirlwind that captures the imagination. Under the direction of Bobby Zaccano and music director Cheryl Crider, Pippin is presented by Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg through March 26th.

The simple set allows the characters, dancing, and music to truly take center stage. The costumes by Mandi L. Hurley are delightful, and the lighting design is well-crafted to heighten the emotional intensity of the show. One of the best elements of this production is the choreography by Megan McClain.

While there were some pitch issues the evening this reviewer saw the show, the cast puts so much energy and passion into their performances that it is easy to forgive when the music isn't perfect. The cast includes Alex Wright, Amy Dove, Annie Hart, Becky Wilcox, Ben Chadwell, Brandon Rexrode, Charles Miller, Christine Beutel, Emily Henry, Jessica Jacobs, Keith Bowerman, Stephanie Newbury, Taylor Lewis, Toni Carosella, and Vince Dangolovich. The cast works well together, drawing the audience in with their facial expressions.

Henry, Bowerman, and Miller give wonderful performances as the royal family. Henry's performance as Fastrada is delightfully over the top as she highlights the character's cunning and haughtiness. Miller and Henry interact well as mother and son as they plot to put Lewis on the throne. Miller's facial expressions and smooth, mellow voice make him fun to watch on stage. Bowerman's performance as Charlemagne is powerful-his stage presence is perfect for the role of king, and his performance of "War is a Science" is extremely entertaining. Becky Wilcox takes on the role of Pippin's grandmother Berthe. Wilcox is the perfect comedic actress for this role, and "No Time at All" is simply delightful.

Christine Beutel and Alex Wright give touching performances as Catherine and Theo, a widow and her child. Beutel has a lovely voice that is highlighted in "Kind of Woman", "Love Song", and "I Guess I'll Miss the Man". Chadwell and Lewis light up the stage as Pippin and the Leading Player. Their dancing is graceful and their facial expressions are completely engaging. Their performance of "The Right Track" shows off their vocal and dance abilities, with beautiful harmonies and movements. "Morning Glow" is gorgeous, and the emotions that Chadwell brings to the character take the audience along on the journey with Pippin.

Pippin is a challenging show, but the cast at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg approaches the challenge with an enthusiasm that is infectious. The show does contain adult themes, including a reference to suicide. For an evening of magic and emotion, visit www.ltmpa.com for your tickets to Pippin!




Photos: First Look at Prima Theatres INTO THE WOODS Photo
Photos: First Look at Prima Theatre's INTO THE WOODS
Stephen Sondheim's musical theatre masterpiece Into the Woods is currently running at Prima Theatre. In this beloved, Tony Award-winning musical, a cast of familiar fairy tale characters pursue their dreams and desires, only to discover that sometimes, getting everything you want may not be a happy ending after all. Check out production photos here!
Review: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY At Oyster Mill Playhouse Photo
Review: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY At Oyster Mill Playhouse
The cast of The Savannah Sipping Society at Oyster Mill Playhouse really pulls together to create a funny, emotional, authentic glimpse into the lives of four women seeking to make their way through the transitions of life and discovering that friends make the journey worthwhile.
Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC Photo
Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC
See photos of How I Learned to Drive at EPAC!
Open Stage Announces First Annual The Good At Heart Festival Photo
Open Stage Announces First Annual The Good At Heart Festival
Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present its first annual The Good at Heart Festival from March 14-19. The six-day festival will feature performances and presentations centered on social and racial justice that ask thought-provoking questions and inspire meaningful community conversations.

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)


Review: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY At Oyster Mill PlayhouseReview: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY At Oyster Mill Playhouse
March 10, 2023

The cast of The Savannah Sipping Society at Oyster Mill Playhouse really pulls together to create a funny, emotional, authentic glimpse into the lives of four women seeking to make their way through the transitions of life and discovering that friends make the journey worthwhile.
Review: THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE at Gamut Theatre Group And Narçisse Theatre CompanyReview: THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE at Gamut Theatre Group And Narçisse Theatre Company
March 7, 2023

Thistle & Salt is a powerful introduction to the works of J. M. Synge and an emotional glimpse into the difficult realities of life in Ireland in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Directed by FL Henley, Jr., Thistle & Salt is an emotional and thought-provoking production.
Review: LOVE, LIES & THE LOTTERY at Hanover Little TheatreReview: LOVE, LIES & THE LOTTERY at Hanover Little Theatre
March 5, 2023

The entire cast presents a fast-paced, energetic, and hilarious performance of Love, Lies & the Lottery at Hanover Little Theatre. If you’re looking for an engaging, fun evening with tons of laughter, visit www.hanoverlittletheatre.com!
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE at Dover Area High SchoolReview: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE at Dover Area High School
March 5, 2023

The entire cast comes together to draw the audience in and to create a genuine and inspiring production. Even if you don’t have an opportunity to see this particular production before it closes, mark your calendars for Dover Area High School’s musical production next year—it’s sure to be worth it!
Review: WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For EveryoneReview: WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone
March 4, 2023

This year’s Women and One Acts seeks to highlight women—their achievements and their struggles. Women and One Acts Flips the Script is recommended for mature audiences. A talented cast and production crew give voice to the challenges women have faced throughout the decades and still face today.
share