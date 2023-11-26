Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Review: ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Catch this adorable holiday show through Dec 10th.

By: Nov. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Fulton Theatre Photo 2 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Fulton Theatre
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo 4 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Review: ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

One Christmas at Evergreen Mall by Lynne Halliday, James Hindman, Arlene Hutton, and Craig Pospisil was first performed at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2018. This clever play offers the audience a glimpse into the lives of a diverse group of characters as they find themselves at a Midwestern mall on Christmas Eve. Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg presents One Christmas at Evergreen Mall under the direction of Alice Kirkland through December 10th.

The first thing audiences note as they enter the theatre is the lovely Christmas music and the set. Both the set (designed by Aaron Booth) and the music (designed by Lori Haagen) serve to make the audience feel as though they are in the middle of a mall. The costumes (designed by Jessica Duran-Steele) are delightful and help the audience to keep track of the various characters throughout the performance. The set and costume changes moved quickly, keeping the flow moving from scene to scene.

The cast features Jessica Steele, Kristen Borgersen, Jeremy Tuttle, Stephanie Goodling, Ron Nason, Alex Wright, and Nicholas Steele. Most of the actors in this production take on multiple roles throughout the performance, highlighting their versatility as they change not just their costumes but their voices, facial expressions, posture, and movements to suit their different characters. Nicholas Steele and Alex Wright interact beautifully as Jenny and Todd, two teenagers who “borrow” the baby Jesus from the mall’s nativity so that they don’t fail a school assignment. Tuttle and Goodling, both newcomers to Little Theater of Mechanicsburg’s stage, have wonderful stage presence and bring tremendous energy to their scenes. This reviewer very much looks forward to seeing them in future performances. Borgersen gives a solid performance, and she particularly shines in her role as Sharon, a disgruntled retail worker. Jessica Steele brings a feeling of authenticity and real emotion to her roles, especially as Molly and Ellie. Nason’s performances as Terry and Gerald, the mall Santa, are absolutely endearing.

Director Alice Kirkland has put together a fantastic cast and crew for this production. One Christmas at Evergreen Mall is a witty, emotional, heartfelt holiday play. The cast at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg brings the characters to life in a relatable way. This is one holiday show that this reviewer hopes to see at more theatres in the future. Visit ltmpa.com for more information.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Celebrate Christmas at the Franklin County Festival of Trees in Downtown Chambersburg Photo
Celebrate Christmas at the Franklin County Festival of Trees in Downtown Chambersburg

Celebrate Christmas at the Franklin County Festival of Trees in Downtown Chambersburg. The festival features beautifully decorated trees and wreaths, with proceeds benefiting the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance. Vote for your favorite and participate in the silent auction.

2
Review: CHICAGO at Hershey Theatre Photo
Review: CHICAGO at Hershey Theatre

What did our critic think of CHICAGO at Hershey Theatre?

3
ELF The Musical Comes To The Belmont Stage Photo
ELF The Musical Comes To The Belmont Stage

The Belmont Theatre will present ELF, The Musical, a musical based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf.  

4
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Fulton Theatre Photo
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Fulton Theatre

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a blockbuster spectacle.  It’s an electric powerhouse of entertainment that doesn’t let up. Word of mouth for this show is going to be strong.  I am going to see it again, at least once. I recommend buying tickets now before it inevitably sells out.

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew through... Andrea Stephenson">(read more about this author)

Review: ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL at Little Theatre Of MechanicsburgReview: ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
Review: H.M.S. PINAFORE at Gamut Theatre GroupReview: H.M.S. PINAFORE at Gamut Theatre Group
Review: HALF BAKED at Hanover Little TheatreReview: HALF BAKED at Hanover Little Theatre
Review: RUN FOR YOUR WIFE at Oyster Mill PlayhouseReview: RUN FOR YOUR WIFE at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Videos

Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
American Music Theatre (2/21-2/21)
Pinocchio! in Central Pennsylvania Pinocchio!
Act 3 DeSales University (3/14-4/13)
A Charlie Brown Christmas in Central Pennsylvania A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Luhrs Performing Arts Center [Grove Theatre] (2/20-2/20)
The Great Gatsby in Central Pennsylvania The Great Gatsby
The Belmont Theatre (1/12-1/21)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Central Pennsylvania The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Belmont Theatre (8/02-8/11)
Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella in Central Pennsylvania Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
Act 1 DeSales University (11/29-12/10)
York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/06)
DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024 in Central Pennsylvania DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production) in Central Pennsylvania THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You