Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Theatre Harrisburg

On stage now through November 20th

Nov. 06, 2022  

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the first publicly performed collaboration between Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, appeared on Broadway in 1982. The musical actually began its life as a short pop cantata in London, and it was modified and expanded a number of times before it appeared on Broadway. The musical is based on the story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis. With the right cast and production team, Joseph can be a big, bright, beautiful and engaging show. Theatre Harrisburg definitely delivers with their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on stage now through November 20th.

The Children's Chorus, featuring Ellie Darowish, Addison Deats, Vincent Graff, Caroline Griffo, Maggie Kimmich, Cedric Mahay, Scarlett Mink-Border, Mitchell Williams, Nora Wilt, and Elliott Yinger, delivers a delightful performance. They interact well with one another and with the adult actors. This group of young actors particularly shines when they act out the scenes from Joseph's dreams, appearing as cornstalks and stars, and when they join in on the background singing in "Close Every Door".

Tori Levine (Reuben's Wife/Mrs. Potiphar), Alison Whipple (Simeon's Wife), Adrienne Griffiths (Naphtali's Wife), Hannah Paymer (Issachar's Wife), Sarah Scholl (Asher's Wife), Emma Riglin (Dan's Wife), Rachel Elizabeth Potter (Zebulon's Wife), Mia Thornton (Gad's Wife), Katelynn Wilt (Judah's Wife), and Ellie Weaver (Benjamin's Wife) infuse their roles with energy and emotion that serve to elevate the many group numbers in the show, particularly "Go, Go, Go Joseph". They are all fantastic dancers and singers and are well-matched with the actors playing their corresponding husbands.

Joel Sattazahn (Jacob/Potiphar), Joseph Chubb (Levi/Pharaoh), Same Krepps (Reuben), Andrew Williams (Simeon), Matt Topping (Music Director, Orchestra Conductor, and Naphtali), Joel Colvin (Issachar), Graham Lewis (Asher), Tommy Dougherty (Dan), Mitchell Young (Zebulon), Francis Dy (Gad), Aiden Lacey (Judah), and Zacariah Roush (Benjamin) really bring the show to life. Sattazahn's emotional portrayal of Jacob when he learns of Joseph's supposed death is heart-wrenching. Chubb's Pharaoh has wonderful Elvis moves. Unfortunately, the balance between his mic and the volume of the ensemble was less than desirable on Saturday evening, and it was difficult to make out all of his solo in "Song of the King". However, his performance as Pharaoh was fun and made his character an audience favorite. The brothers give some of the best vocal performances this reviewer has heard from a group in a long time. The harmonies are tight and spot-on. "Those Canaan Days" in particular shows off their dancing and vocal talent so well that it elicits one of the biggest rounds of applause of the entire performance. This reviewer has never seen a performance of Joseph in which the brothers were so in tune with one another not only vocally but also in terms of movement and emotion-they really feel like brothers to the audience.

The Narrator and Joseph are portrayed by Beth Darowish and Jeremiah Joel. Darowish and Joel balance each other beautifully on their duets. Darowish has a gorgeous, clear soprano voice, and it is easy to understand every word (which is no small feat because there are a lot of words, and they are all sung). Her portrayal of the Narrator is thoroughly engaging, drawing the audience into the action and emotion of the story. Joel's vocals are beautiful and emotional, bringing tears to the audience's eyes during "Close Every Door". His interactions with the other characters, especially the Narrator and Pharaoh, are fun to watch.

This production of Joseph features a phenomenal orchestra and pit singers, wonderful costumes and lighting, and top-notch staging and choreography. Every element of the production, directed by Kristi Ondo, comes together to create a joyful theatre experience that audiences of all ages can enjoy. Get your tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207694®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreharrisburg.com%2Ftickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The Laramie Project tells a story that is as important today as it was in the aftermath of the events on which it focuses. It is a story that reminds us of how far we still have to go in our striving for justice and equality. The cast and crew at Oyster Mill Playhouse bring this story to life in a way that speaks to the heart and soul.
Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra as they ring in the season with their Holiday Spectacular on December 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre. A local tradition, this holiday-themed concert will feature both beloved classics and exciting new arrangements, all under the direction of Maestro Gregory Woodbridge.
For the first time, Gamut Theatre is presenting a musical revue for audiences to enjoy this fall. Innocent Merriment; or, An Evening with Gilbert and Sullivan!, will explore not only their musical prowess, but also their comedic flair, highlighting many of their well-known shows as well as some that may be new to audiences.
The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates have announced their Harvest Fest event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. 

November 6, 2022

With the right cast and production team, Joseph can be a big, bright, beautiful and engaging show. Theatre Harrisburg definitely delivers with their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Every element of the production comes together to create a joyful theatre experience that audiences of all ages can enjoy.
November 5, 2022

The Laramie Project tells a story that is as important today as it was in the aftermath of the events on which it focuses. It is a story that reminds us of how far we still have to go in our striving for justice and equality. The cast and crew at Oyster Mill Playhouse bring this story to life in a way that speaks to the heart and soul.
November 3, 2022

For the first time, Gamut Theatre is presenting a musical revue for audiences to enjoy this fall. Innocent Merriment; or, An Evening with Gilbert and Sullivan!, will explore not only their musical prowess, but also their comedic flair, highlighting many of their well-known shows as well as some that may be new to audiences.
October 28, 2022

Director Jay Schmuck’s staging of this production of The 39 Steps is highly creative. The dialogue is lively and the physical comedy is mesmerizing and hilarious. The cast and crew have put together an immensely entertaining evening, so get your tickets quickly.
October 21, 2022

Director Unger and her team have done a wonderful job working with the cast to ensure that they delivered their lines clearly and loudly while embodying their characters. It is a delight to watch them bring A York Yankee in King Arthur’s Court: A Modern Take on a Classic to life. This is a show for audiences of all ages!