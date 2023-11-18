Review: H.M.S. PINAFORE at Gamut Theatre Group

Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore opened in London in 1878. This comic opera, overflowing with wit, takes place on the H.M.S. Pinafore, a ship in the Royal Navy. The classic story of a couple (or couples) in love who belong to different social classes, H.M.S. Pinafore offers a satirical look at the British class system. Gamut Theatre Group brings this hilarious, accessible light opera to the stage from November 18 through December 3.

With direction and choreography by Benjamin Krumreig, Gamut’s production sparkles with energy, humor, and talent. The choreography is delightful, highlighting the comedic aspects of the songs, and the cast performs the choreography with wonderful precision. The costumes (by Charlene Gross and Kiryat Jearim), lighting (by Tristan Stasiulis), props (by Erin Shellenberger), set (by Clark Nicholson and Lynne Porter), and sound (by Mike Banks) place the action in London in the late 1800s and set the mood perfectly for each scene.

Conductor Nicholas Werner leads a stellar pit orchestra featuring Werner on keyboard, Morgan Hackett, Kierra Heinly, and Joseph McAnulty on violin, and Sarah Topping on cello. H.M.S. Pinafore, being largely sung, depends on the orchestra to set the pace, and this orchestra does not disappoint.

The cast features Tony Barber, Kwyn Caldwell, and Daniel Hutchins as Sailors, with Benjamin Krumreig and Preston Schreffler as fellow sailors Ralph Rackstraw and Dick Deadeye. Joe Regan rounds out the ship’s crew as Bill Bobstay. The ship’s crew is under the leadership of Captain Corcoran, portrayed by Eric Mansilla. Sarah Anne Hughes takes on the role of Josephine, the captain’s daughter who is in love with Ralph Rackstraw but is promised to Sir Joseph Porter. Thomas Hostetter takes the stage as Sir Joseph Porter, First Lord of the Admiralty of the Royal Navy. Larissa Curcio, Madison Eppley, Rachel Rochet Gerber, and Jonneke Van Olden comprise Sir Joseph Porter’s entourage of aunts and cousins with Sarah Pugh as cousin Hebe. Latreshia Lilly completes the cast as Buttercup, a dockside vendor who is in love with Captain Corcoran and who has a juicy secret.

One of the best aspects of this performance are the harmonies. Whether the song is an ensemble piece, a duet, or a trio, the harmonies are spot-on. The cast clearly enjoys this witty story, and their energy, expressions, and movements keep the audience fully engaged. Regan’s beautiful baritone voice is highlighted in “A British Tar”. Krumreig and Hughes give strong performances as Ralph Rackstraw and Josephine, pouring wonderful emotion into their solos. Pugh is hilarious as Hebe, with delightful comedic timing and delivery, and her interactions with Hostetter’s Sir Joseph Porter are endearing. Hostetter’s performance as Sir Joseph Porter is simply brilliant—infused with over-the-top pomp and circumstance. His stage presence and diction make “When I Was a Lad” one of the highlights of the first act.

Mansilla, Schreffler, and Lilly give some of the best performances of the evening as Captain Corcoran, Dick Deadeye, and Buttercup. Mansilla’s versatility enables him to portray the Captain as a wonderfully multi-faceted character. He brings out the proper, staunch Englishman side of the Captain as well as the softer side that Josephine elicits in the Captain and the fun, silly side that Buttercup brings out in him. Schreffler’s Dick Deadeye is quirky and a little sinister, with his distinctive posture, walk, and expressions. His commitment to the character never wavers, and his performance with Mansilla of “Kind Captain, I’ve Important Information” is one of the most entertaining of the evening. Lilly is delightful as Buttercup. Her attitude and stage presence draw the audience’s attention, and her interactions with the other characters are engaging.

H.M.S. Pinafore at Gamut is incredibly funny, well-acted, and features fantastic voices. Don’t miss out on this performance! Visit the link below for more information!