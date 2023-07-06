Review: DEATHTRAP At Oyster Mill Playhouse

Join the cast at Oyster Mill Playhouse for a thrilling evening of comedy and horror through July 23rd.

Ira Levin’s 1978 play Deathtrap was the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway, and it is easy to see why. With delightful twists and turns, Deathtrap is a smart play that keeps the audience guessing. A play called Deathtrap about a supposed play called Deathtrap that inspires the idea for an actual play called Deathtrap leads the audience to feel as though they are caught in a never-ending deathtrap. In the hands of the right director, production team, and cast, this show is the perfect mixture of comedy, horror, and mind-bending plot reversals. Under the direction of Mike Rogusky the cast and crew at Oyster Mill Playhouse certainly delivers with their production of Deathtrap, on stage through July 23rd.

The lighting, sound, set, and props are well designed and are used judiciously to heighten the sense of suspense and surprise throughout the performance. The cast features Gordon Einhorn as playwright Sidney Bruhl, Stephanie Via as his wife Myra Bruhl, Josh Lebo as his workshop student Clifford Anderson, Suzanne Thomas as the psychic Helga Ten Dorp, and Ron Nason as lawyer Porter Milgrim. Via gives an emotional performance that is a nice counterpart to Einhorn’s calm, measured portrayal of Sidney. Lebo’s performance as Clifford is wonderfully nuanced, and his scenes with Einhorn are multi-faceted and riveting. Thomas is the perfect comic relief as the psychic Helga Ten Dorp, using her gestures, expressions, and vocal cadence to build an air of mystery into her character. Nason’s Milgrim comes across as the quintessential lawyer—prim, proper, business-like. But his final scene with Thomas’s Ten Dorp gives the audience a glimpse into another part of his character’s personality—reminding the audience that there is always more to an individual than meets the eye.

To say much more about this production will take away from the thrill for those seeing it for the first time. For an evening of laughter, intrigue, and murder, you do not want to miss this fantastic production of Deathtrap with a stellar cast at Oyster Mill Playhouse. Opening weekend is almost sold out, but it runs through July 23rd, so get your tickets before it’s too late! Visit Click Here for more information.

Photo Credit: Nicole Dube




