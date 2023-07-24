Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN at Susquehanna Stage

The production runs through August 6th

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Audience members come to expect a professional level production at Susquehanna Stage. With creative staging and lighting, outstanding costuming, and remarkable talent, Children of Eden is no exception. 

Adapted from the book by John Caird, Stephen Schwartz’s 1991 Children of Eden is a musical interpretation of the Book of Genesis. Act one tells the story of Adam and Eve. While this act is quite long and script editing may be in order, director Jim Johnson’s creative use of staging and clever strategies to create the necessary illusions helps the time pass quickly. Act two involves the story of Noah’s Ark. With Jim Johnson’s direction, Jim Shomo’s lighting, Jacquee Johnson’s costuming, Scott Mackison’s set design, and some fun puppetry, the audience is delighted by creative illusions to not only tell the story but provide beauty and a bit of humor to this act. 

The show reminded me of the Stanislavski quote, “There are no small parts, only small actors.” That is not to say that the leads, played by Nicole Witman (Eve /Mama Noah), Ethan Goss (Adam/ Noah), and Michael Kohler (Father), were not fantastic. In fact, not only are Witman and Goss talented actors and vocalists individually, together they play off each other with beautiful chemistry. Kohler’s performance of Father is chilling and his powerful voice and command of the stage makes him ideal for this role. It is, however, many of the smaller roles that stand out and make this a memorable show. The amazing vocal talents of Jon Knauss (Cane) and Owen Roughton (Abel), the memorable duet of Tevis Bryant (Japeth) and Liz Boyer (Yonah), and the expressive face and beautiful dancing of Naomi Grace Byer, are just a few of the many adult (and young adult) performances that draw the audience's attention. 

One of the most touching aspects of this show is the inclusion of so many children. To tell this story of family, it is vital that there be lots of young people on stage and the ensemble of Annie Cyr, Teddy Best, Molly Weiler, Elsie Smoker, Gabrielle Kuntz, Kassidee Mott, and Evelyn Kunts are essential to a successful telling. Two young actors, James Mott (Young Abel) and Graham Best (Young Cain) provide such joy in their performance and sweet duet. 

While it is said that “there are no small parts, only small actors”, one of the biggest audience reactions came from the smallest part and surprisingly, the smallest actor. To see just how Raef Best steals the show, you will need to get tickets at Click Here




