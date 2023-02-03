Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: BOEING-BOEING at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

Review: BOEING-BOEING at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

Catch this French Farce for an Evening of Laughs

Feb. 03, 2023  

The French farce Boeing-Boeing was originally written by Marc Camoletti and premiered in Paris in 1960. It was translated into English by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans, and the English adaptation was performed in 1962 at the Apollo Theatre in London. The play is set in the 1960s at Bernard's Paris apartment. Bernard is engaged to three airline stewardesses, whom he manages to keep secret from one another by following a tightly controlled schedule based on their departure and arrival dates. The advent of the much faster Boeing jet disrupts his careful planning at the same time that his friend from Wisconsin, Robert, comes to visit. Hilarity ensues as the men, with help from Bernard's housekeeper Berthe, attempt to keep the women in the dark. Boeing-Boeing is a fast-paced farce. Its success is dependent on good comedic timing and excellent chemistry between the actors. The cast of Boeing-Boeing at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, under the direction of Izzy Masquelier and Shana MacCoy, with stage manager Skye Williams, brings both of these elements to the stage.

The cast includes James Manjo (Bernard), Tree Zuzzio (Robert), Samantha Timothy (Berthe), Hannah Kuhn (Gloria), Deidre Casey (Gabriella), and Sarah Garber (Gretchen). Samantha Timothy is delightful as the sarcastic, overworked, no-nonsense maid Berthe. Timothy works well with Manjo and Zuzzio as they race around the stage while delivering rapid-fire dialogue. Kuhn is smart, elegant, and cunning as the TWA airline hostess Gloria. Kuhn's vocal inflection and hand gestures give the character a sophisticated air. Casey's Gabriella (the Italian flight attendant) is wonderfully vivacious and flirty, and the audience cannot help but root for her. Garber takes on the role of the German stewardess Gretchen. Garber's interactions with Zuzzio are hysterical and demonstrate perfect comedic timing.

While the entire cast has tremendous energy that draws the audience into the story, Manjo and Zuzzio really steal the spotlight. Their facial expressions, body language, and line delivery are spot-on. Manjo's Bernard is smooth and suave until Bernard's carefully crafted system breaks down-then the audience literally sees the character start to fall apart as Manjo expresses Bernard's panic. Zuzzio gives one of the best performances of the evening as the nervous and nerdy Robert. Zuzzio is mesmerizing-a master of physical comedy.

The costumes (designed by Elise Lanteigne-Marrow), set (designed by Jay Schmuck), props (designed by Marshall Storm), lighting (designed by Sebastian Williams), and music (designed by Delaney McBride) all work well together to invite the audience into the 1960s.

Escape the cold this weekend and warm up with this delightful comedy at DreamWrights. Boeing-Boeing is only on stage for one weekend, so get your tickets at www.dreamwrights.org before it's too late!




Lebanon County Choral Society Seeks Requiem Singers Photo
Lebanon County Choral Society Seeks Requiem Singers
The Lebanon County Choral Society will be rehearsing Fauré’s Requiem and other choral pieces this spring in preparation for their May 21 concert. Singers in ninth grade through adult are invited to join the adult chorus without audition. There is also a youth chorus for children in grades three through eight.
BOEING BOEING Comes to Dreamwrights This Week Photo
BOEING BOEING Comes to Dreamwrights This Week
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located in York City, is proud to present for limited engagement the popular French comedy BOEING BOEING, written by Marc Camoletti, in their Studio Theatre from Thursday, February 2nd at 7 pm until Sunday, February 5th at 3 pm.
Review: LEADING LADIES at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg Photo
Review: LEADING LADIES at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
This production of Leading Ladies is one of the funniest this reviewer has seen. The intimate theatre at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg puts the audience right in the middle of the action. Anyone who needs a good laugh should get their tickets for Leading Ladies before it’s too late.
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
All aboard for a night of Agatha Christie-inspired mystery and murder in Dutch Apple's current production of Murder on the Orient Express. This straight play written by Central Pennsylvania's own Ken Ludwig is fun and fast-paced.

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)


Review: LEADING LADIES at Little Theatre of MechanicsburgReview: LEADING LADIES at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
January 28, 2023

This production of Leading Ladies is one of the funniest this reviewer has seen. The intimate theatre at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg puts the audience right in the middle of the action. Anyone who needs a good laugh should get their tickets for Leading Ladies before it’s too late.
Interview: Victor And Kelly Legarreta of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner TheatreInterview: Victor And Kelly Legarreta of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
January 18, 2023

Mystery fans can see Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre January 20-February 18.
Review: VERDICT at Oyster Mill PlayhouseReview: VERDICT at Oyster Mill Playhouse
January 15, 2023

This is a moving story of love, choices, and pain. Right and wrong are sometimes not so black and white. Many times people are blind to the effect their choices in life have on others. I highly recommend seeing this classic while showing at Oyster Mill Playhouse this month.
Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gettysburg Community TheatreReview: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gettysburg Community Theatre
January 4, 2023

Audiences do not want to miss out on Songs for a New World at Gettysburg Community Theatre. Each element of this production comes together to create a truly moving experience. This challenging, beautiful, emotional, and inspiring musical takes the stage January 6-8, with opportunities to view it streaming on demand Saturday, January 14th.
Review: A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL at Players On High At The Carlisle TheatreReview: A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL at Players On High At The Carlisle Theatre
December 11, 2022

Carlisle Theatre presents a creative and engaging version of A Christmas Carol. This production of A Steampunk Christmas Carol at Carlisle Theatre is fast-paced, high-energy, emotional, and filled with joy and hope. It is a performance you do not want to miss this holiday season.
share