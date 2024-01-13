Review: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None first premiered on stage in 1943. Based on her 1939 novel, And Then There Were None is a favorite of mystery fans. As the story has audiences wondering “whodunnit?”, it also explores questions about guilt, innocence, and justice. Oyster Mill Playhouse presents And Then There Were None directed by Aliza Bardfield with assistant director Sarah Pinter through January 28th.

As the audience enters the theatre, they are transported to a beautiful home on Soldier Island. The set is beautiful and makes good use of the space. The sound effects and lighting heighten the emotions of the moment and serve to emphasize the difference between the carefree party-like atmosphere of the beginning of the show and the sinister and suspenseful feel that grows throughout the later scenes. The props and costumes work together to illuminate elements of each character’s personality. One of the most challenging aspects of this play is designing the blocking, and director Bardfield and assistant director Pinter clearly worked hard to ensure that the staging feels natural while keeping the characters moving so that no one ever stands out as being the killer.

The cast works well together, drawing the audience’s attention to first one suspect then another throughout the performance. Kevin Keith Allen, Liz Curtis, and Murray Weed start the show with great energy and set the tone for what’s to come. Weed is fantastic in his role as Fred Narracott—while he’s only on stage at the beginning of the first act, Weed’s performance gives the audience a sense of Narracott’s dependability and rapport with the staff at the house, which makes the character’s noted absence later in the show feel keenly sinister. Curtis and Allen are delightful as Rogers and Mrs. Rogers. Curtis hits all the right notes as she gripes about the absence of the maids as they prepare for their guests, and the way Allen portrays Rogers’s concern for his wife when she faints is absolutely endearing.

Delaney Lindholm takes on the role of Vera Claythorne, the beautiful young woman ostensibly hired as the secretary for Mrs. Owen. Lindholm gives a strong performance, masterfully portraying Vera’s rollercoaster of emotions throughout the play. Graham Woods plays Anthony Marston with just the right laissez-faire attitude for the character who lives life fast and loose. His interactions with Matthew Golden’s Philip Lombard are fraught with good-humored competition for the affections of Lindholm’s Vera, adding a nice tone of levity to the opening scenes. Golden’s Lombard is wonderfully witty, with a larger-than-life personality that suits the role of the adventurer Lombard. Gordon Einhorn gives a stellar performance as William Blore, a character who immediately rouses the suspicions of the other characters and the audience.

George Baumer, Anne Marino, and Brandon Keeton take on the roles of General Mackenzie, Emily Brent, and Dr. Armstrong, respectively. Baumer’s expressions and line delivery are skillfully crafted to present the audience with a Mackenzie who is resigned to his fate as he is confronted with the sins of his past. Marino’s performance as Emily Brent is just what one would hope for in that character—from her posture to her walk to her facial expressions and tone of voice, she brings the self-righteous, judgmental Brent to life. Keeton delivers a solid performance as the nervous nerve specialist Dr. Armstrong. Samuel Eisenhuth rounds out the cast as Sir Lawrence Wargrave. Eisenhuth gives a tremendous performance as Wargrave, using his stage presence, facial expressions, and gestures to infuse his character with the take-charge attitude one would expect from a judge.

The cast and crew at Oyster Mill Playhouse present a terrific performance of And Then There Were None, filled with mystery and suspense. Opportunities to see this play at Oyster Mill are slim, as many performances are almost sold out, so visit the link below before it’s too late!

Photo Credit @shesophoto