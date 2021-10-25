Reading Theater Project Presents MIXED MESSAGES

The Reading Theater Project has announce the company's next production, a collage of several plays and solo performances, mixed MESSages.

It will be performed Thursday, November 18, through Saturday, November 20, at 8pm nightly, and Sunday, November 21, at 2pm, at the WCR Center for the Arts, 140 N. 5th Street in Reading, Pa. Tickets for all performances are pay-what-you-will, with a recommended price of $20 per person. Proof of vaccination and masks are required for all. More information at https://readingtheaterproject.org/mixed-messages/

This production's themes were developed by the creative artists associated with the Reading Theater Project. After several brainstorming sessions, local playwrights submitted scripts, all related to the idea of mess or mixed messages. The production features local performers and playwrights.

"How do you know who to trust, what to believe, where the truth lies? Mixed MESSages explores these questions through realistic scenes, absurd musical numbers, and everything in between," said Vicki Haller Graff, Artistic Director. "As the world is re-awakening, many of us are asking ourselves these questions. Asking through theater helps us process together."

Artists involved on stage and off include Craig Dodge, Brad Gale, Kath Godwin, Erick Goldsmith, Joel Richard Gori, Vicki Haller Graff, Emily Hannon, Chris Heslop, David A. Nice, Nadia Pochan, Adam Richter, Arielle Ridley, Sean Sassaman, Jessica C. Warchal-King, Amy Young.

The Reading Theater Project is a locally-focused, professional theater company, based in Greater Reading/Berks County, PA. We value collaboration and creative challenges and believe theater is an inclusive experience that can reveal our shared human condition. For more information, visit readingtheaterproject.org or call 484-706-9719.