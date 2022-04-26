Reading Theater Project Presents LGBT + PlaywRIGHTing Series

The a??Reading Theater Project has announced the LGBT + PlaywRIGHTing Series, in partnership with the LGBT Center of Reading and GoggleWorks Center for the Arts. Play readings will be Thursdays at 7pm, May 5, May 12, June 2, and June 9, at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts Albert and Eunice Boscov Film Theatre, 201 Washington Street, Reading, PA 19601. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://readingtheaterproject.org/lgbt-playwrighting-series/

The play readings feature new plays by writers from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and California, and all center around characters and stories from the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) community:

May 5, 7pm - Sweet Texas Reckoning is a play about family secrets coming out. It was written by Traci Godfrey, directed by Joel Gori, performed by Jeanette Fotis, Walidah McKnight, Jules Minotto, and Aaron Rineer.

May 12, 7pm - Playing on the Periphery is a play that follows four kids through one year as LGBTQ+ third-graders. It was written by Scott C. Sickles, directed by Lady Strongman, performed by Amara Cravener, Henrik Fotis, Liz Lugo, and Kole White. Please note - this play is appropriate for audiences of all ages, especially young audiences.

June 2, 7pm - Voices from Stonewall is a play that retells this history of the Stonewall Riots from a variety of perspectives. It was written by Michael Gilles and Fay Jacobs, directed by Sean Sassaman, performed by Alexia Dynda, Christopher Paolini, Sarah Rozany, Dan Smith, and Amy Young.

June 9, 7pm - Sic Amo, Sic Amas is a play about a family of scientists and their struggle to love and accept each other and themselves. It was written by California Jack Cassidy, directed by John Gancar, performed by Richard Bradbury, Oliver Fielding, Vicki Haller Graff, and Marcella Karam.

As with other recent productions, all tickets are "pay what you will," meaning the audience member can set the price at purchase. This approach allows anyone to attend the production without ticket price as a barrier to entry. For those looking for guidance, the recommended price is $10 per person. A "pay it forward" price of $20 is also listed, for those who would like to cover the ticket price of another.

The venue, GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, offers free parking for all including wheelchair accessible parking and a fully accessible building, theater seating, and rest rooms.

The Reading Theater Project is a locally-focused, professional theater company, based in Greater Reading/Berks County, PA. We value collaboration and creative challenges and believe theater is an inclusive experience that can reveal our shared human condition.

The LGBT Center of Greater Reading creates, administers, and provides services, advocacy, and support to the Greater Reading LGBTQ+ community, including our allies, with the goal that all may live a life of fulfillment, inclusion, and celebration.

GoggleWorks transforms lives through unique interactions with art. The nonprofit art center, which operates in the former Willson Goggle Factory, is composed of 145,000 square feet, making it one of the largest art centers in the country. GoggleWorks offers year round arts education, including workshops, classes, and visiting artists; community outreach programs; a summer residency and fellowship program; youth programs and camps; 35 on-site studio artists; The Albert and Eunice Boscov theatre; three galleries for exhibitions; the Penn State Berks Launchbox maker space; and nine communal studios-hot glass, wood, 2D, print, warm glass, metals, ceramics, photography, virtual reality, and gardens.