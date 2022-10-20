Reading Theater Project Announces Halloween Party and Fundraiser, All Hallows' Gala

The ​Reading Theater Project​ is excited to announce the All Hallows' Gala fundraising event on Saturday, October 29, 8pm to 11pm, at the Reading Film Studios, 531 Canal St., 2nd Floor, Reading, Pennsylvania, behind the Canal Street Pub. Tickets are $20 and are available online or by calling 484-706-9719. More information can be found at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204364®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Freadingtheaterproject.org%2Fgala?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The evening will begin with live music by Hesse's Hot Jazz featuring Chris Heslop, Ben Mauger, Bob Kreitz & Bruce Campbell, Doug Kulp, and Bob Peruzzi. Following the band, dj selektron will spin dance tunes for the final hour of the event. Master Magician Matty Whipple will emcee. The event is supported by the Reading Film Fest and is the Saturday night afterparty of the weekend long festival.

To celebrate the Halloween season, guests are encouraged to come in costume and enter the costume contest. Anyone who attends can enter and other attendees can vote on their favorite costumes. Five winners will take home a trophy!

Silent auction items include fabulous paintings by Albert Ciervo and Elaine Soltis, tickets to shows at the Miller Center and Santander Performing Arts Center, jewelry from Van Scoy, personal care items and experiences and more, as well as raffles for favorite local restaurants. A cash bar featuring Reading Distilling Guild, Reading Soda Works, and Chatty Monks drinks and snacks by Angelique Gilyard will be available throughout the evening.

All funds raised support Reading Theater Project's Theater for All Initiative, which includes free online and outdoor performances throughout the year for hundreds of audience members, pay what you will tickets for all audience members for all productions, and wheelchair accessible and LGBTQ+ welcoming rehearsal and performance spaces.

The following weekend, Reading Theater Project opens Present, Future, Past, a performance of three one act plays by local playwrights and all set in and about Reading. Opening night is November 4 at the George Baer Chapel at 6th and Cherry Streets in Reading, and the play runs two weekends. More information on our website: readingtheaterproject.org/present-future-past

The Reading Theater Project is a locally-focused theater company, based in Reading/Berks County, PA. We value collaboration and creative challenges and believe theater is an inclusive experience that can reveal our shared human condition. For more information, visit readingtheaterproject.org or call 484-706-9719.