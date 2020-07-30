RYAN & FRIENDS Set to Open on the Bird-in-Hand Stage
Bird in Hand Stage has announced the opening of their brand new show, Ryan & Friends: Comedy Calamity, an uplifting mix of wholesome comedy and musical entertainment for all ages. Ventriloquist Ryan Bomgardner brings a lighthearted program that combines a comedy routine, song parodies in styles ranging from country to Broadway and, of course, his friends.
"In times like these, we need a feelgood show like Ryan & Friends," says Bird-in-Hand Stage Manager, Donna Dorough. "It's a great way to get away with the family, forget the outside world for a while and just enjoy some good music and humor."
The safety and comfort of their guests is very important to them, so they have included the following precautions at Bird-in-Hand Stage:
• Frequent cleaning and disinfecting common areas and high-touch surfaces.
• Hand sanitizer stations throughout the property.
• Masks are required for guests and staff in common areas
• No-contact and low-contact procedures for guest interactions
• Ticket sales limited to 50% of capacity
• Adjusted seating to space guests 6 feet apart.
• Their ventilation system draws in fresh air from outside
Ryan & Friends: Comedy Calamity runs August 8 - October 17 on the Bird-in-Hand Stage. For tickets and more information, including safety instructions, go to
Bird-in-Hand.com/Stage/Ryan-Friends or call (717) 768-1568.