RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Alum Mrs. Kasha Davis Will Make Open Stage Debut Next Month

The performance is on Sat., Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Mrs. Kasha Davis, a standout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, is coming to Harrisburg for her Open Stage debut. The theatre will host Mrs. Kasha Davis on Sat., Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m., and audience members are sure to have an unforgettable evening during her acclaimed cabaret show Mrs. Kasha Davis: There’s Always Time for a Cocktail.  

Mrs. Kasha Davis: There’s Always Time for a Cocktail shares the remarkable journey of little Eddie Popil, transforming from a young boy in Scranton, PA, to the iconic “International Celebrity Housewife, Mrs. Kasha Davis,” a standout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The performance will be an evening of music, stories and party games that tell an emotional tale of love, acceptance and finding your true path.

Mrs. Kasha Davis’s show name There’s Always Time for a Cocktail was inspired by her famous catchphrase on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7. Davis has been sober since 2015 which has profoundly impacted her work and life.

“In the process of clearing my mind over those eight-plus years, I have discovered the importance of giving back and being a light that was not there for me growing up,” Davis said.
 

Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mrs. Kasha Davis to our theatre for what will be a spectacular and heartfelt performance. We are eager for the Harrisburg community to hear her remarkable story and experience an evening filled with humor, heart and unforgettable moments.”


Mrs. Kasha Davis, also known as Ed Popil, is celebrated for her appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7 and All Stars season 8, as well as the documentary Workhorse Queen and Hulu's Drag Me to Dinner. Her performances are a unique blend of heartfelt narratives, fun music and her signature "Dad jokes in a dress." These relatable stories weave together themes of forgiveness, determination, motivation and self-acceptance for audiences of all ages.

Mrs. Kasha Davis travels the world with cabaret performances, Drag Brunches, solo shows and makes TV and film appearances; though her more “soul satisfying” work is with her story hour for children entitled Imagination Station coming soon to TV.

Mrs. Kasha Davis: There’s Always Time for a Cocktail is a one-night-only performance. Doors and bar open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m., with an exclusive meet and greet after with Mrs. Kasha Davis for VIP ticket holders.

For tickets to Mrs. Kasha Davis: There’s Always Time for a Cocktail, visit openstagehbg.com.




