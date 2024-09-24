ROZ & RAY Comes to The Players Club of Swarthmore Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Players Club of Swarthmore will present "Roz & Ray", a powerful and poignant drama by Karen Hartman, exploring ethical struggles in medicine during the onset of the AIDS crisis. The production will take place on the Raymond W. Smith Stage from October 4 to October 19, 2024.

Synopsis:

Set in the late 1970s and 1980s in San Diego, "Roz & Ray" tells the story of Ray Leon, a single father dedicated to keeping his hemophiliac twin sons alive, and Dr. Roz Kagan, a brilliant physician who believes she’s found a life-saving treatment using the new drug, Factor 8. As they navigate hope, trust, and the consequences of their decisions, unspeakable tragedy strikes. Ray and Roz must grapple with the ethical dilemmas that arise as it’s discovered the miracle drug might pose serious dangers to the very people it was meant to save.

This deeply moving play sheds light on a little-known chapter of medical history, making it relevant today as it explores themes of trust, medical advancement, and the human cost of ethical decisions.

Meet the Cast:

Emily-Grace Murray as Dr. Roz Kagan – a warm, brilliant, and conflicted doctor, fighting to heal but discovering the fragility of hope.

Eric Rupp as Ray Leon – a father capable of great love and great anger, battling for the lives of his twin sons.

Directed by Michele King, this production promises a powerful theatrical experience, touching on themes that resonate beyond its historical setting. “Having lived through the worst of the AIDS crisis, I remember clearly how devastating it was and how many people we lost. I remember the government’s early inaction, the fear, the sorrow, blame and the anger. I heard in my own office cruel things said from people who thought it didn’t concern them. This play deals with that and more!”, says King.

Comments