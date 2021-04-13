QUEEN/JOURNEY Celebrates Classic Rock at Prima Theatre

"Don't Stop Believin." "Bohemian Rhapsody." "Another One Bites The Dust." If you ask a millennial or a baby boomer, they know these songs. Queen & Journey's golden stockpile of songs includes some of the world's most beloved rock songs. Manifesting the excitement that emanates from the melodies and lyrics we all know and love, Prima Theatre presents a celebratory outdoor concert of the two bands' greatest hits in "Queen/Journey."

The concert will occur outdoors from a portable stage on Friday and Saturday evenings for two weekends only, June 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 8 pm. Stellar singers and a live band will bring the music to life with full rock-n-roll theatricality. "Remember that feeling of your first big concert?" asks Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent, who is also directing the concert. "There's an exciting collective energy in the air. We're pulling out all the stops to offer that kind of unforgettable rock-n-roll experience." Queen/Journey will take place in the large parking lot at Liberty Place behind Clipper Stadium.

Arena-style audio, lighting, and special effects are in play. Tait Towers, EBY, Shumaker PDT, and MoxieHop Studio are collaborating on the project. The production team includes Ali Murphy (Music Director), Tim Moser (Lighting Designer), KYLE KIRKPATRICK (Audio & Creative Systems Design). The production is made possible in part by Prima Partners, including the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation, TONO Group, Faulkner BMW, and Sequinox.

Safety protocols are in place, including distanced circles chalked on the ground per party. Patrons will bring personal lawn chairs. The location is handicap accessible. On-site lavatories will be available. Individual general admission tickets per person start at $42 and include access to unreserved circles per party. Premium tickets per person are also available starting at $64 which include reserved private circles per party, close to the stage. Limited tickets are available, with reservations at primatheatre.org.