Pocono Mountains Music Festival Presents POCONO MOUNTAINS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL (A VIRTUAL EXTRAVAGANZA!)

Artistic Director, Scott Coulter, has announced that the Pocono Mountains Music Festival will produce a new musical experience featuring student talent from local Pocono area high schools. The Pocono Mountains High School Musical, A Virtual Extravaganza!. The event will be shared virtually in late April/early May.

For the past 11 years, the Festival's successful Performing Arts Camp has recognized the importance of student involvement in the performing arts. Knowing that most of the local Pocono high schools had to cancel their 2020 spring musicals and may have to do the same in 2021, Scott is stepping up to fill the void by working with the young artists of the Poconos with this project. Students in all high school grades (and 2020 graduates) who are interested or participate in drama, chorus, band, show choir, and orchestra are invited to submit to the Festival a video showcasing their vocal, acting, dance or instrumental talents. From the submissions, Scott and the artistic team will choose a cast of performers including featured soloists, a large chorus, and instrumentalists to perform the musical accompaniment. Scott and the cast will choose the theme of the musical revue. The extravaganza will be recorded in a theater with a pianist and bass player. The production will be shared virtually in late April/early May 2021.

The Pocono Mountains Music Festival will comply with all CDC, state and local guidelines in place at the time of this event and to ensure the safety of all involved in this production performers will be coached and filmed individually. Their post-production team will edit together the performances to produce a cohesive and entertaining concert that highlights the talents of the young artists. The Pocono Mountains High School Musical is a perfect opportunity for local students to showcase their talents and build community across the Pocono school districts. They are also hopeful that this will help the Festival's outreach as they continue to promote their Performing Arts Camp to students in the Pocono area.

It is their pleasure to bring this production to the Poconos to ensure there is Music in the Mountains this spring and look forward to strong participation from the community. For more information and for students to sign up for the competition, go to www.poconofest.org.