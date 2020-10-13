Players Club of Swarthmore to Present ALL THE DEAD FROGS as Part of New Play Festival

The virtual live reading will take place on Wednesday, Oct 21 at 8 pm.

On Wednesday, Oct 21 at 8 pm, The Players Club of Swarthmore will present a live reading, via web streaming, of All the Dead Frogs, a new play by Sam M. Friskey. Visit pcstheater.org for the link to the performance. Written before the pandemic, this mournful and mysterious play shows a world already starting to disintegrate. Births are rare, and plagues abound. In an expressionistic mode, the author shows a young couple, Noa and Charlotte, growing apart, their relationship unequal to the weight of the world. All the Dead Frogs is funny, haunting, and takes us to rich and surprising conclusions.

The cast includes Eleanor Borzilleri as Noa, Maddy Mackarey as Charlotte, Bryan Cassidy as the Mayor, and Kat Lemon as a Woman.

This is the first of four new plays chosen from among 113 submissions to The Players Club's New Play Festival scheduled for the summer just past. PCS hopes to present them as staged readings when the theater is open again, but the playwrights have agreed to this additional streaming performance, and all four playwrights will join the audience for a discussion of their work afterward. The four plays and their dates are:

Oct 21 ALL THE DEAD FROGS by Sam M. Friskey

Nov 18 ARTISTIC LICENSE by David L. Williams

Dec 16 WAY DOWN HERE by Emily Garrison

Jan 20 GO DOWN, MOSES by Dana Leslie Goldstein

The New Play Festival is a yearly occurrence at The Players Club. Michael Steven Schulz, organizer of the festival, explains that these on-line performances provide another step in the development of these plays, giving the authors a chance to review and rewrite before their next presentation to an in-person audience.

