Photo Flash: Throughline Theatre Presents ANDRE

"'All's well,' Sounds throughout the camp. Alas! all is not well." One of the most notorious stories to come out of the early history of our country, almost everyone knows the name Benedict Arnold. His offer to surrender West Point to the British posed a serious threat to the burgeoning United States in its earliest years. Far fewer people, however, probably know the name John André.

Written in 1798, André is credited as the first truly American play, exploring the conviction and hanging of Major John André, who was implicated with Benedict Arnold as a spy for the British during the American Revolution. The play asks difficult questions about how to define treason and served to define an American character in terms of "we are not European." Shannon Knapp directs Throughline's production of the play, which will feature Harry J. Hawkins, Michael Barnett, Brett Sullivan Santry, Elena Falgione, Arjun Kumar, Max Reusing, Casey Cunningham, Maher Hoque, Marisa Postava, and Frances Chao.

André opens Friday, May 10 and runs through Saturday, May 18. Thursday and Friday performances start at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18 performances at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 general admission or $15.00 for students, artists, and seniors. On opening night, for an additional $5, entry to the Opening Night Party can be purchased. Tickets are available at the door or online at throughline.showclix.com. The 2:00 p.m. performance on Sunday, May 12 is pay-what- you-wish, and tickets for this performance can be purchased online or at the door (but are considered donations) and are first come, first served.



(L to R): Arjun Kumar and Harry J. Hawkins

(L to R) Marisa Postava, Arjun Kumar, and Harry J. Hawkins

(fore, L to R) Brett Sullivan Santry, Arjun Kumar (back, L to R) Maher Hoque, Harry J. Hawkins





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You