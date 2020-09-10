Pennsylvania Dance Teacher Arrested For Having Sexual Relationship With a Teenage Student

She confessed to having sex with a 15-year-old student approximately 50 times in the spring of 2018.

A 22-year-old dance teacher has been arrested in Pennsylvania for having a sexual relationship with a teenage student, 21 News reports.

Carly Marie Green surrendered to police on Friday, confessing to having sex with a 15-year-old student approximately 50 times in the spring of 2018. The pair also allegedly exchanged nude images, and engaged in a second sexual relationship in 2019.

The accusers mother became suspicious that something was going on after her son began engaging in substance abuse and was having trouble in school

"He started having problems in school in terms of substances that he was using. And the family rightly brought this to the attention of law enforcement," said Stollsteimer.

Carly Marie Green is facing multiple charges, including statutory sexual assault and institutional sexual assault of a child. She is currently out on bail and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

