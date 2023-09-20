PCS Theater Presents The Spooky Tale Of WILEY AND THE HAIRY MAN Full Of Laughs, Scares, And Stellar Performances

This production boasts a cast of talented actors who will bring the magical world of the Tombigbee Swamp to life.

Sep. 20, 2023

Prepare to be spellbound as PCS Theater presents “Wiley and the Hairy Man,” a raucous fairytale adapted for the stage by Suzan Zeder. Performing for three weekends on Second Stage from October 6 to 21, 2023. This production boasts a cast of talented actors who will bring the magical world of the Tombigbee Swamp to life.

This outrageous tale revolves around a foolish and fun-loving young boy named Wiley, brought to life with heartwarming innocence by Christine Sangco. Wiley lives deep within the enchanted Tombigbee Swamp alongside his mother, a powerful swamp witch, animated by the hysterical Ryan Walter. Wiley's mother sends him deep into the heart of the swamp on a mission. He is accompanied by his loyal protector, his Dog, a lovable scamp who brightens each scene with physical comedy thanks to performer Alec Robin.

However, the shadows of.a dangerous ancient evil looms over Wiley and his family…an evil known only as the Hairy Man, a frightening creature which threatens to “get” Wiley, dragging him away to its lair never to be seen again. This haunting figure, played by the captivating Ryan Mattox, both intrigues and terrifies young Wiley, invading his days and dreams alike. In order to save himself and  his household, Wiley will have to overcome his many fears and face this terrible monster himself. 

The magic of the swamp is embodied by four remarkable performers who support the core cast as the enigmatic Chorus. Susan Bolt, Victoria Heppard, Gavin Wycuff, and Emma Billingsley, each play a mysterious swamp spirit, who work together unseen by the other characters to transform into the swamp itself and communicate with the audience, creating an immersive experience that transports audiences to a world where reality and magic coexist.

Directed by Matthew Carter, “Wiley and the Hairy Man” promises to be a theatrical journey like no other. This show aims to capture the fun of the Halloween season, the nostalgic childlike wonder that we once felt when magic was real and monsters lurked just beyond the treeline. It hopes to make you laugh, frighten you a bit, make you laugh some more, and perhaps empower you to face your own monsters. With a runtime of 70 minutes and no intermissions, the play guarantees an unforgettable experience for theatergoers of ALL ages.

In addition to the captivating performances, PCS Theater is excited to announce a Relaxed Performance on Friday, October 13 at 8pm, ensuring an inclusive environment for all attendees to enjoy the show. Furthermore, a Talk Back session is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 at 2pm, providing a unique opportunity to engage with the cast and creative team.

“Wiley and the Hairy Man” has been rated PG, making it a family-friendly Halloween adventure that promises to captivate both young and mature hearts alike. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of the swamp come to life on stage.

“Wiley and the Hairy Man” is being produced with special arrangement by Dramatic Publishing. For ticket information and reservations, please visit Click Here or contact the box office 610-328-4271. 

PCS Theater (Players Club of Swarthmore), an all-volunteer organization now in its 112th season, is located at 614 Fairview Road—just off Route 320. The intimate Second Stage is a black box space that can seat 60-80 people, only accessible by stairs. There is plenty of free off-street parking. Visit www.pcstheater.org for information on upcoming events, ticketing, directions, etc.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Fulton Photo
Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Fulton

While the plot and jokes of Something Rotten will be appreciated by most audience members, if will be especially welcomed by musical theater nerds who will recognize the beginnings riffs of Pippin’s Magic to Do and brief homages to a certain Technicolor Dreamcoat.  The more you know, the more you will laugh.

2
Interview: Dale Obermark And Caitlin Sams of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Dutch Apple Dinne Photo
Interview: Dale Obermark And Caitlin Sams of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

This show, which features songs by the tropical rock legend Jimmy Buffett, is pure and simple fun, and audiences can catch at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre September 22nd through November 11th. Dale Obermark, who plays Tully, and Caitlin Sams, who portrays Rachel, share their experience with Escape to Margaritaville.

3
THE EXORCIST Comes to Open Stage in October Photo
THE EXORCIST Comes to Open Stage in October

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present The Exorcist on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Oct. 7-31. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

4
New Features Planned For The 40th Anniversary Of THE PENNSYLVANIA CHRISTMAS + GIFT SHOW Photo
New Features Planned For The 40th Anniversary Of THE PENNSYLVANIA CHRISTMAS + GIFT SHOW

For four decades, shoppers have traveled from all over Pennsylvania and neighboring states to shop at one of the country's largest and longest-running Christmas shows. This year's Pennsylvania Christmas + Gift Show, returning to the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg from Wednesday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 3, will provide them with an even more memorable experience.

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Savage
The Hershey Area Playhouse (9/29-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Hershey Theatre (4/02-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (4/05-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orchid
Pharmacy Theatre (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
The Belmont Theatre (2/16-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bar Stools
The Belmont Theatre (5/03-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
Recommended For You