PAW PATROL LIVE! Returns To Hershey Theatre

No job is too big, no pup is too small! Paw Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" is coming to Hershey Theatre for five action-packed, music-filled performances on February 22 and 23, 2020.

Tickets for this show start at $23.85 (processing fees apply). They are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that "no job is too big, no pup is too small." Through a unique storyline and upbeat music, Ryder and his pups share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" provides families with the opportunity to make lifelong memories and is a great introduction to live theater for kids. To help accommodate young children, the Broadway-style performance includes two acts with a 15-minute intermission. Children and their families are encouraged to engage with the performers through call and response and audience interaction. The pups are brought to life on stage through an innovative costuming approach based on Bunraku puppetry that allows each pup to use their pup pack, drive their rescue vehicles, and work together as a team. Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.PawPatrolLive.com.





