PARALLEL LIVES Will Be Performed at the Gettysburg Community Theatre This Month

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, reopened in April for in-person public performances after being shuttered for a year. Now in its 13th season, GCT continues to offer educational, performance, and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities year-round.

Playing only three performances 7pm June 25 and 26 and 2pm June 27, the comedy Parallel Lives by Kathy Najimy and Mo Gaffney will be on stage at GCT starring Juliana Hazlett and Elizabeth Pellegrino both playing 20 characters each and they are directed by Karen Land. Parallel Lives explores the lives of a number of characters in a variety of (mostly) comic situations. It is a script that flows seamlessly from laugh-out-loud comedy to thoughtful reverie. Parallel Lives is one of those pieces that draws us in with laughter, then sits us down in a grown-up chair and asks us hard questions. One of those questions is, "what does it mean to be women in the modern age?

Karen Land is directing this production of Parallel Lives. She is a theatre educator, director and teacher specializing in improvisational acting. She received a B.A. in theatre arts, and a M.D.S. from Johns Hopkins University. After completing internships at The Paper Mill Playhouse in N.J, and The New York Theatre Workshop in N.Y.C., Karen focused on an academic teaching career. She taught at Gettysburg College for ten years, and at Carroll Community College for twelve. She founded the Gettysburg College Improv Troupe (Shots in the Dark) and the Musical Theatre Club (Gburg SMuT) both on the campus of Gettysburg College. Karen has directed many shows here at Gettysburg Community Theatre, is the Director of the GCT Improv Troupe, and is a consultant for new playwrights, taking their works from page to stage.

Upcoming live in person performance tickets are on sale in advance at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org with tickets also on sale at the door if any seats are available, but since GCT is a very small 80 seat theatre, it is highly recommended that tickets be ordered in advance online. Auditions and volunteer opportunities can also be found online.

The 2021 remaining GCT season includes: Kids On Broadway 4pm June 25, Parallel Lives 7pm June 25 & 26 2pm June 27th, Working the musical 7pm July 9, 10, 16, 17, 2pm July 11 & 18, The Rainbow Fish 4pm July 23, Snow White 4pm July 30, The Carol Burnett Show LIVE 7pm August 6, 7, 13, 14, 2pm August 8 & 15, Steel Magnolias 7pm September 10, 11, 17, 18, 2pm September 12 & 19, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 7pm October 8, 9, 15, 16, 2pm October 10 & 17, All Together Now! 7pm November 12, 13, 2pm November 13 & 14, James And The Giant Peach Jr. 7pm December 3, 4, 10, 11, 2pm December 5 & 12.

More information and donation information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org.