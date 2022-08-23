Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Open Stage Will Present JOLENE: A Dolly Parton Song Cycle Next Month

Performances run Sept. 8-18.

Central Pennsylvania News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Open Stage Will Present JOLENE: A Dolly Parton Song Cycle Next Month

Open Stage, a professional theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Jolene: A Dolly Parton Song Cycle on its Studio Theatre stage Sept. 8-18, with a special additional outdoor performance at Italian Lake on Sunday, Sept. 11.

This musical revue pays homage to the vitality, voice and style of Dolly Parton, America's Country Sweetheart. With an amazing band and a set of songs by Tennessee's Iron Butterfly, the performance is sure to please both Parton purists and newbies to her Smokey Mountain sound. Cast includes Madison Eppley, Maggie Haynes and Carly Lafferty with musical direction by Nick Werner. A live band will accompany the singers featuring Nick Werner on keyboard, Jeremy Blouch on bass, Brad Barkdoll on guitar and Dani Fiore on drums.

The tribute song cycle captures the spirit of a true musical genius, including Parton's biggest hits like "9 to 5," "Jolene," "Two Doors Down," "Coat of Many Colors," and more.

"The cast and band will deliver foot-stomping, rhinestone-infused fun," said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon. "Audiences will be swinging, swaying and singing along from beginning to end."

The namesake of the performance, Jolene, continues to be one of Parton's most recognizable hit singles. In a 2008 interview with NPR, she described the inspiration for the song title.

"One night, I was on stage, and there was this beautiful little girl - she was probably eight years old at the time," Parton shared with NPR. "And she had this beautiful red hair, this beautiful skin, these beautiful green eyes, and she was looking up at me, holding, you know, for an autograph. I said, 'Well, you're the prettiest little thing I ever saw. So what is your name?' And she said, 'Jolene.' And I said, 'Jolene. Jolene. Jolene. Jolene.' I said, 'That is pretty. That sounds like a song. I'm going to write a song about that.'"

"Jolene" became one of Parton's first hit singles when she released it in 1973.

Performances of Jolene: A Dolly Parton Song Cycle will take place at the Studio Theatre at Open Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, 18 and at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. The special outdoor performance will take place at Italian Lake's park pavilion in Harrisburg on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.

For tickets to Jolene: A Dolly Parton Song Cycle, visit openstagehbg.com.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Hershey Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 Season to Feature Broadway, Elton John & Classical MusicHershey Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 Season to Feature Broadway, Elton John & Classical Music
August 22, 2022

Season subscriptions and individual tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season of The Hershey Symphony Orchestra. The season kicks off Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8 p.m. with “Broadway Showstoppers,” featuring vocal selections by Broadway performers Jonathan Shew and Rebecca Robbins. The concert will be conducted by Maestro Greg Woodbridge.
PAW PATROL LIVE! Will Return To Hershey Theatre in January 2023PAW PATROL LIVE! Will Return To Hershey Theatre in January 2023
August 22, 2022

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”, presented by Nickelodeon and VSTAR Entertainment Group, is coming to Hershey Theatre with five action-packed, music-filled performances on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m., and Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Touchstone Announces 4th Year Of FESTIVAL UNBOUNDTouchstone Announces 4th Year Of FESTIVAL UNBOUND
August 18, 2022

Touchstone Theatre opens its 2022-23 season with a fourth year of Festival UnBound, a five-day celebration with visual arts, live music, participatory dance, original theatre, and community dialogue shaped by Lehigh Valley community members for a unique, hyper-local festival-going experience. 
Jordan Scott Gilbert, Bryant Martin, Jacquelyn Zliczewski, More Cast In A TALE OF TWO CITIES in Lancaster, PAJordan Scott Gilbert, Bryant Martin, Jacquelyn Zliczewski, More Cast In A TALE OF TWO CITIES in Lancaster, PA
August 18, 2022

Award-Winning Broadway Producer/Director/Performer Jordan Scott Gilbert (Broadway's Ghost The Musical, A Tale Of Two Cities) will co-star as Ernest Defarge, as well as direct the production. Bryant Martin will star as Sydney Carton alongside Jacquelyn Zliczewski as Lucie Manette and original Broadway cast member Walter Winston ONeil (Broadway's Wicked, A Tale Of Two Cities) as Dr. Manette.
Servant Stage Presents the Moving Musical Drama RAGTIMEServant Stage Presents the Moving Musical Drama RAGTIME
August 17, 2022

Servant Stage has announced their upcoming production of the Tony-Award winning Broadway musical Ragtime. Based on the novel and film, this powerful production is set in the volatile melting pot of New York City at the turn of the 20th century.