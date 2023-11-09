Open Stage To Present A Full Line Up Of Holly Jolly Holiday Performances

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, is decking its halls for the holiday season bringing a variety of holly jolly performances to its stages.

Open Stage will present Who's Holiday! in its Studio Theater from Nov. 25 – Dec. 23. The irreverent parody is a twist on the classic The Grinch. Then for its 24th consecutive year, A Christmas Carol will be presented on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Dec. 2-23. The stage adaptation by Stuart Landon and Rachel Landon brings to life Charles Dickens' classic novel of redemption and holiday magic. Open Stage will also have drag superstar Paige Turner return for her all-new show Paige Turner: SLAY RIDE! on Dec. 9.

Who's Holiday! is an adult-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who and her life after she met the Grinch on Christmas Eve. It is a wild and cheeky one-woman show that brings a different perspective to the holiday classic. Now an Open Stage holiday staple, the performance is returning for its 4th season.

“Who's Holiday! breaks the mold of a ‘classic' Christmas story,” said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon. “It will have you laughing hysterically and seeing innocent little Cindy Lou in a whole new light.”

The show stars Rachel Landon as Cindy Lou Who and is filled with comedy, musical numbers and adult-only humor.

Broadway World wrote, “If you need a break from all the holiday craziness and a chance to laugh until your cheeks hurt, hop on over to Open Stage for Who's Holiday!”

A Christmas Carol tells the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey with three ghostly spirits that visit him on Christmas Eve. The ghostly visitors review his past and foretell his future leading him to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

“A Christmas Carol has become a deep-rooted tradition for Open Stage and for patrons who join us year after year,” said Landon, who is directing the show. “The classic story creates a magical Christmas feeling that fills our theatre all season long. We are honored to again tell this beautiful story of redemption and celebrate the heartwarming spirit of the holiday.”

The production stars Nicholas Hughes, who has played Ebenezer Scrooge at Open Stage for 24 years. It features David Richwine as the clerk Bob Cratchit. The show also highlights Joellen Terranova as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Karen Ruch as The Ghost of Christmas Present and Jeff Wasileski as The Ghost of Christmas Future.

Additionally, the cast includes Dan Bixler, Patty Cole, Leigh Anne Hoes, Patrick Hughes, Chris Krahulec, Gabriella DeCarli, Kevin Cole, Jack Hoover, Ollie Nicotera, and many students of The Alsedek Theatre School.

Costume design is by Rachel Landon, lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis, property design is by Becky Arney, wigs are by Diane Rothrock and Kimberly Dickerson is production stage manager.

Broadway World wrote, “Open Stage's production of A Christmas Carol is hands-down one of the most unique and creative versions of this show. This performance is one you won't want to miss and one you won't soon forget.”

Paige Turner: SLAY RIDE! is an upcoming one-woman show at Open Stage that takes a different twist on the holidays. Two-time Glam Award winner Paige Turner will return again this year but will perform classic holiday and original songs with her all-new show SLAY RIDE!

Turner is a headliner for Atlantis and Aquafest Cruises, was an original cast member of the reality show Shade: Queens of NYC on the Fusion Network and was on Watch what Happens Live! with Andy Cohen on Bravo. She also produced, hosted and created NYC's live drag reality show So You Think You Can Drag?

The New York Times wrote, “Paige Turner is the ultimate theater queen and always gets everyone to sing along.”

Who's Holiday! is showing in Open Stage's Studio Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, Dec. 1, 8, 13, 15, 20, and 22, at 4 p.m. on Nov. 26, Dec. 9, 10, 16, 23 and at 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 3. The show on Dec. 3 will be an ASL-interpretated performance.

Performances of A Christmas Carol will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 7, 14, 16, 19, 21 and 23, at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 17 and at 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10. The show on Dec. 7 will be an ASL-interpretated performance.

Paige Turner: SLAY RIDE! is showing in Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, followed by a meet and greet with Turner.

For tickets to Who's Holiday!, A Christmas Carol and Paige Turner: SLAY RIDE!, visit openstagehbg.com.