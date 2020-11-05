Open Stage Continues Free Online Season With The Mystery Comedy POIROT INVESTIGATES

The show will feature Christie's most famous creation: the eccentric and tidy Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

Poirot Investigates!, based on the short story "The Adventure of the Western Star" by famed mystery writer Agatha Christie, will be streaming through the "Open Stage at Home" program November 6-22. The show will feature Christie's most famous creation: the eccentric and tidy Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

Poirot's famous mustache will be donned by Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, who has been a fan of Agatha Christie and the great detective since he was young. "Most kids stay up late to maybe sneak-watch HBO," says Landon. "I stayed up past midnight to catch episodes of Agatha Christie's Poirot on PBS." The famed BBC series ran for 13 seasons, and Poirot was brought to life by British actor David Suchet. "To me, Suchet was a god. He captured who Poirot was perfectly. And when Ifirst glued on the military-neat mustache, I was really humbled. The character has been played by so many fantastic actors, and his adventures spanned decades before Christie laid the character to rest in the novel Curtains." Hercule Poirot was famously given an obituary in The New York Times - the first fictional person to receive such a recognition.

In true Open Stage fashion, the world of Poirot has been reimagined - this will be a highly stylized interpretation - featuring a unit set and heightened characterization. Landon, who also adapted the short story to the stage, believes that Christie would approve of this theatrical and hilarious adaptation, which will see characters breaking the fourth wall "continually and shamelessly." While Christie has always had a strikingly funny and dry sense of humor in her stories, audiences will find that there is an element of silliness that brings levity to this particular show.

Open Stage is providing all online streaming shows for free to the public, but encourages those who watch to donate if they are able. "These are difficult times," says Landon. "And we know that not everyone has it easy right now. If you can donate a few dollars, then great. But providing art in a time of great difficulty is important to the Open Stage team. People need to laugh, and they need entertainment. I hope we can provide that to our audiences with this show." Open Stage also provides an option to join "The Inner Circle" which is a monthly subscription service that gives members perks and behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the season.

Poirot Investigates! Runs November 6-22 on Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00pm EST, and Sunday afternoons at 3:00pm. The show can be accessed through the Open Stage YouTube page and on Facebook Live.

For more information visit openstagehbg.com.

