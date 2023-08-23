ON GOLDEN POND to Close Totem Pole Playhouse 2023 Summer Season

After a diverse, entertaining and dynamic 2023 Season Totem Pole Playhouse house is offering a breath of fresh air with ON GOLDEN POND, their final summer offering of 2023. This classic Totem Pole production brings a spectacular cast together for a gentle quiet evening of reflection and celebration.

Paris Peet and Blair Ross are endearing and absolutely charming as Norman and Ethel Thayer. Their chemistry is palatable and both bring their experience and wisdom to these complex characters.

Playhouse newcomer Robyne Parrish is heartbreaking and triumphant as Chelsea, the estranged daughter of Norman. Robyne brings a style and grace to the stage that allows us to both sympathize and thoughtfully reflect on our own childhoods.

Christopher Kauffman is lovable and melancholy as Chelsea's childhood suitor and Thomas Barra makes his Totem Pole debut with an infectious youthful jubilance and the appropriate boyish angst.

Rounding out the cast is Ray Ficca who brings his trademark comedic genius to this triumphant ensemble.

Producing Artistic Director David Hemlsey Caldwell directs with wisdom, enlightenment and a genuine affection for the story and the characters that inhabit the stage

The design team creates a tapestry of sleepy summer days - a time capsule of simpler times. The contributions of James Fouchard (scenic design) Kay Yaukey (costume design) Mairead Cummins (lighting design) & Kate Wecker (sound design) are simple, stylish and stunning.

On Golden Pond runs from August 18th through September 3rd. Go to Click Here or call 717-352-2164 for tickets.