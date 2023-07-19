Nickelodeon Icon Marc Summers Comes to Mt. Gretna Playhouse Next Month

Performances run August 3 - 6, 2023.

Jul. 19, 2023

Marc Summers is an icon of a generation. You may know him from his time hosting Nickelodeon’s DOUBLE DARE and Food Network’s UNWRAPPED, or as the Producer of hits like DINNER: IMPOSSIBLE and RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE, but now you get the chance to meet the real Marc Summers – a man who’s led a fascinating life of fame and frustration.

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF Marc Summers is a guided tour through Marc’s life, from an early obsession with magic to his notable television career to his appearance on Oprah announcing his ongoing battle with OCD. Marc stars in this tell-all about his life, his disorder, and taking the physical challenge.

Get ready for games, music, magic, and Double Dare! Written by Alex Brightman with music by Drew Gasparini.

One weekend only, August 3 - 6, 2023 at the Mt. Gretna Playhouse. For tickets and showtimes, visit Click Here

Marc Summers: With one of the most diverse and eclectic careers in the entertainment industry, Marc Summers is probably best known for putting Nickelodeon on the map as the host of Double Dare. He also hosted What Would You Do? as well as the first live special on Nickelodeon launching the Nickelodeon Studios in Orlando Florida. Marc has hosted two talk shows on Lifetime, History IQ on The History Channel, as well as Unwrapped, one of the longest-running shows on Food Network. He was the original host of Next Food Network Star when Guy Fieri won and he has also covered many news stories while appearing as a regular on ABC’s Home Show. Marc was the Executive Producer of both Dinner Impossible and Restaurant Impossible, as well as a shark special on Discovery. He is also a frequent guest on Guy’s Grocery Games and has been in several episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.  Marc has appeared on Oprah three times, with Howard Stern twice, and in a classic episode of The Tonight Show with guest Burt Reynolds. Google it…and it is all spontaneous!




