New Feathers Productions to Present the Premiere of GOOD GRIEF at the Zlock Performing Arts Center

New Feathers Productions producers, Mandee K. Hammerstein, John Augustine, and Sarah LeClair, enthusiastically announce their upcoming season's first performance, the Premiere of "Good Grief" on Thursday, September 9th by playwright and performer Michelle Best, with direction by Cedric Hill; and their newfound "nest," the Zlock Performing Arts Center, a 339-seat theater with state-of-the-art lighting, acoustics and staging, accommodating the group's ever-growing talent and audience.

The Zlock Performing Arts Center charts NFP'S trailblazing premiere at the famed Raven Resort in 2017 and subsequent expansion to one of Bucks County's leading cultural institutions, the James A. Michener Museum. The New Feathers Production Season at the Zlock Performing Arts Center opens September 9th, 2021 and runs through January, 2022. Following performances of the season with talent TBA.

Good Grief, a one-woman show, delivers audience members through an exploration of life's unexpected curveballs and worst fears while propelling us to trust in new beginnings and beliefs. Best gives birth to her latest baby, Good Grief, coincidentally at the very place her parents Joe Best and Kristine McIntyre, first met as young college students, where the Zlock theater is located. "BCCC is very much a part of my origin story and premiering Good Grief on these grounds feels full-circle good!" - stated Playwright and Performer Michelle Best.

"We're so happy to begin our reading series with Good Grief by Michelle Best and directed by Cedric Hill. Michelle is that amazing combination - a performer that can make you laugh in this moment - and then make you cry in the very next beat. And under the direction of the multi-talented Cedric Hill, they are a perfect team to bring this material to life." - stated producer John Augustine.

Producer Mandee Hammerstein states: "New feathers was initially created to represent freedom in thinking and creating while providing a voice and forum to unique, new work that commands to be revealed and experimented with, all to satisfy the appetite of those audiences who seek ground-floor, new forms of theatrical art. But now with New Feathers coming back after a time where we've all felt "caged like a bird," - this season will be an especially incredible experience, as our season planned is one for celebration on so many, freeing levels. I know we have something special that will resonate with our NFP audiences."

"We're elated to finally get audiences back in our theater and fresh, imaginative talent on our stage. By partnering with New Feathers Productions, we feel it's an ideal fit for our supporters, faculty, and students at large. Showcasing talent like Michelle Best, whose origins can be claimed here at BCCC (thanks to her parent's history), it's already fantastically ironic! More importantly, as a non-profit performance venue, such successful productions help to increase our benefit to our community and students as a "Hub of Culture" here in Bucks County" - stated Peter Chiovarou, Director of Cultural Programs at Bucks County College and the Zlock Performing Arts Center.

Tickets and more info: bucks.edu/tickets/.org.