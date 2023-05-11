National Tour of HAMILTON Comes to the Hershey Theatre During 2024-25 Season

Information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase single tickets will be announced at a later time.  

Hershey Theatre has announced the national tour of the revolutionary musical HAMILTON will be part of the 2024-2025 Broadway season in Hershey, Pa.

The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a 2023-2024 Hershey Theatre Broadway Series subscription, with online subscription order forms available at www.HersheyTheatre.com. A list of shows included in the subscription can be viewed at Click Here.

2023-2024 Broadway Series subscribers who then renew their subscription for the 2024-2025 season will have exclusive first access to tickets for the premiere Hershey Theatre engagement of HAMILTON before they become available to the general public.

Information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase single tickets will be announced at a later time.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.




