Musical Duo The Piano Guys To Visit Hershey Theatre In September

The piano and cello duo, The Piano Guys, is coming to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8 p.m.. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Since their serendipitous start in a Southern Utah piano shop, The Piano Guys have proven to be a powerhouse group without limits. The quartet consists of Jon Schmidt (pianist, songwriter), Steven Sharp Nelson (cellist, songwriter), Paul Anderson (producer, videographer), and Al van der Beek (music producer, songwriter).

The Piano Guys have delivered bold compositions that transcend boundaries of style and genre and have translated into a massively-successful career. Their 2020 album release "10" was a celebration of The Piano Guys' 10-year anniversary. The album included their most popular hits from the past ten years and brand-new arrangements. Schmidt and Nelson are gearing up to hit the road to perform their new music and share their great humor.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ThePianoGuys.com.