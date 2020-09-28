Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble Presents ALICE IN WONDERLAND

The show will be presented outside on October 3rd.

On October 3rd, 2020 the Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble will present the classic tale, Alice in Wonderland. Adapted by Millbrook Artistic Associate Shannon Agnew. This unique adaptation was modified to help follow social distancing guidelines.

This charming musical adaptation tells the story of a young girl named Alice, who has many madcap adventures after finding herself through the looking glass. During her travels, she meets many curious characters such as the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, The Mad Hatter, and The Red Queen.

The Youth Ensemble is an audition-based program that inspires, nurtures, and supports young performers who have shown dedication to the theatre. The Cast Includes; Kelly Long as Alice, Sydney Neff as Mrs. Mumford / Jabberwock, Garrett Cunningham as White Rabbit, Cale Blakley as The Caterpillar, Elaina Packer as Tweedledum, Emerson Bressler as Tweedledee, Kaidyn Rogers as Queen Of Hearts, Kaden Metzger as King Of Hearts / The Bellman, Kendall Eichenlaub as Duchess / Dodo, Maia Crowell as Knave Of Hearts, Annalise Mann as Mad Hatter, Camron Mann as The Walrus, Sarah Long as Dormouse, Kami Geyer as Cheshire Cat, Melanie Climent as Boots, Charlotte Fortescue as The Bellman, Jamison Trostle as Broker, Casey Sims as The Barrister. Mo Ortbal will serve as the shows Musical Director.

Alice in Wonderland will be performed on October 3rd & 10th at 11:00 am, and Oct. 4th & 11th at 2:00 pm. The rain date is October 17th at 11 am. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students/youth. All performances will be held outside in the Millbrook Playhouse parking lot, located at 258 Country Club Lane in Mill Hall, PA.

Several safety measures are being taken for those concerned about attending an event. The "Parking-lot Theatre" will accommodate a limited amount of audiences following the outdoor public gathering requirement. Audiences will be sectioned off and seated outside in areas six feet apart, and there will be no passing of tickets or programs. Audiences are asked to wear face masks while attending events, and guests are encouraged to use their facilities before coming. Restrooms will be available in emergencies, with staff doing a thorough cleaning after each performance. Face masks are required while using any indoor facilities. The show will run approximately 50 minutes and be performed without intermission. Prior to the performance, the Playhouse team will visit each spot with candy and soda.

The show is recommended for all ages. For tickets, please visit www.millbrookplayhouse.org or call 570-748-8083. There will be no printed tickets for this event. A will call list will be checked at the gate as you enter the parking lot starting an hour before the performance. Everyone is required to have a ticket, regardless of age. All sales are final, and tickets are non-refundable. Exchanges are limited and subject to availability and additional fees.

*Please note that all performances will be held outside, please dress appropriately for the weather.

