Majestic Theater Cinemas To Reopen May 21

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater will reopen its first-run daily cinema center on Friday, May 21 after being closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets and show times will initially be limited, so advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. Tickets are $9 each.

"The pandemic has devastated theaters across America, so May 21st will be a day of great rejoicing," noted Jeffrey Gabel, Founding Executive Director. "Not only at the Majestic but at all downtown shops, restaurants, and the borough parking garage, which are patronized by our movie-goers."

Daily movies show times are 7 p.m., every Monday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturdays, and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sundays. Movie schedules will be posted as available on the theater's website, www.gettysburgmajestic.org, at the theater at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, and on the Box Office hotline at (717) 337-8200. The Box Office will reopen on May 21. Box Office hours are 5-8 p.m., Monday- Friday; 1:30-8 p.m., Saturday; and 1:30-6 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are always available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.

In addition to the return of daily first-run movies, Curbside Popcorn returns this Friday, May 7, 5:30-7 p.m., and the annual Summer Classic Movie series in the Majestic's historic 1925 auditorium returns starting Wednesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. with Superman, The Movie (1978). The popular summer series will take viewers on a whirlwind journey through classic cinema with musicals, sci-fi, horror, and beloved dramas, and more, every Wednesday night through August 25. Advanced ticket purchase for the series is available at www.gettysburgmajestic.org, and is strongly suggested because seats are very limited.

In preparation for the public's return to the Majestic Theater, a number of policies and procedures have been put in place to help ensure the health of patrons and employees. Masks are required at all times inside the Majestic unless a patron is in their seat, enjoying a treat from the concession stand. Occupancy is limited in all spaces, and auditoriums and other public areas will be thoroughly cleaned before and after each show. The Majestic's commercial HVAC system provides filtered fresh air into the building continuously. In-person ticket sales have been relocated to the historic box office under the Carlisle Street marquee outside the theater. A complete health and safety guide is available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org and outside the Box Office at 25 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, PA.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural resource for its campus and community.