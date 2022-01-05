MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR Returns To Majestic, January 28!

Mountainfilm on Tour returns to Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Friday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. bringing a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the 2021 Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colo.

"This evening of short films is the ultimate in arm chair adventuring," explained Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. "You experience all the visual thrills and chills of the adventurers without any of their spills - except maybe some delicious Majestic buttered popcorn on your lap."

Mountainfilm on Tour made its Gettysburg debut in January 2020. With this newest tour installment, audiences can expect to enjoy two hours of short films on topics ranging from fishing to skateboarding, discussing issues of community, recovery, lifestyle, animals and more. Introductions and context for the films will be provided by the evening's emcee. The evening's films are rated PG-13 for language and themes.

Tickets: $15 in advance / $20 at the door. Buy tickets. Masks are required while visiting the Majestic Theater, regardless of vaccination status. Read the full health and safety policy by clicking here.