MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Musical Comedy Comes To York's Belmont Theatre

The Belmont Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy, Monty Python's SPAMALOT with a LIVE orchestra.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people.

The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail. This hit show includes show-stopping audience favorites such as Find Your Grail, Knights of the Round Table, Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, and more! This side-splitting comedy features extraordinary choreography, including multiple tap numbers, and some of the areas most hilarious talent. The show will run February 17-19 & 23-26. Friday and Saturday show start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. The audience will also be able to "find their ale" or wine in the lobby, a recent addition to the Belmont Theatre choice of refreshments.

The Director is René Staub. Vocal Director is Seth Shields. The Choreographer is Sarah Logsdon. The pit Conductor is Kim Hostetter. The cast is led by Christopher Quigley, portraying the role of King Arthur of Britain. Curtis Druck plays his horse, Patsy.

The Lady of the Lake is played by Chloe Braden. The Knights of the Round Table include Tommy Dougherty as the Homicidally Brave Sir Lancelot, Wesley Hemmann as Sir Robin, the Not-So-Brave-as-Sir-Lancelot, Matt Setzer as the Dashingly Handsome Sir Galahad, and Evan Tinsman as the Strangely Flatulent Sir Bedevere. Michael Daiuto portrays Prince Herbert. Jeff Gilbert is the Historian. The male ensemble includes Donovan Molloy, who dances many roles including a flying nun, Kenny Hamme, Justin Roseberger, Daniel Signore, Dylan Staub and Julien Sherman.

The female ensemble, who portray The Laker Girls, among other dancing roles, includes Emma Gaetjen, Kenzie Hulsey, Natalie Kerchner, Danielle Paradiso, and Grace Stover. In the fashion of Monty Python, many of the cast members play multiple roles. For example, Tommy Dougherty not only plays Sir Lancelot, but uses a variety of accents to bring some of the infamous Monty Python characters to life, such as the French Taunter, The Knight of Ni, and Tim The Enchanter, to name a few. Evan Tinsman not only plays Sir Bedevere, but plays a woman and a horse as well, showing his great versatility as well.

Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information. The Belmont Theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience.The theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking.