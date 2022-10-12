Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MISERY Opens at The Belmont Next Weekend

This thrilling theatre experience will run October 21-23, & 27-30, 2022. 

Central Pennsylvania News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

MISERY Opens at The Belmont Next Weekend

Get your ticket to Halloween entertainment with The Belmont Theatre's MISERY, a terrifying thriller, based on Stephen King's Classic novel of the same name. This thrilling theatre experience will run October 21-23, & 27-30, 2022. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.

MISERY follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

MISERY will take place in the theatre's Grumbacher Studio, giving the show a more up close and personal feel to the play where the audience will feel like they are part of the action. The Director is Greg Koslosky. The Stage Manager is Joel Persing. The cast consists of Christina Ausherman as Annie Wilkes, Gordon Einhorn as Paul Sheldon, and Christopher Drinkit as Buster.

The Belmont Theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


MISERY Opens at The Belmont Next WeekendMISERY Opens at The Belmont Next Weekend
October 12, 2022

Get your ticket to Halloween entertainment with The Belmont Theatre's MISERY, a terrifying thriller, based on Stephen King's Classic novel of the same name. This thrilling theatre experience will run October 21-23, & 27-30, 2022.  Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.
THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to Open at the Millbrook Playhouse This WeekTHE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to Open at the Millbrook Playhouse This Week
October 11, 2022

The Millbrook Playhouse production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical, music and lyrics by David Nehls with a book by Betsy Kelso, will run on the Ryan Main Stage from October 14 through the 22, 2022. 
Hershey Symphony Welcomes Met Opera Baritone Brandon Cedel Back to Hometown This MonthHershey Symphony Welcomes Met Opera Baritone Brandon Cedel Back to Hometown This Month
October 9, 2022

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra will welcome home Hershey native and Metropolitan Opera singer Brandon Cedel with a performance at Fall Classics, Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.
Gamut Theatre Group to Present INNOCENT MERRIMENT in NovemberGamut Theatre Group to Present INNOCENT MERRIMENT in November
October 8, 2022

Gamut Theatre will present its Signature Fall Play, a musical revue, Innocent Merriment; or, An Evening with Gilbert & Sullivan. The show will play every weekend in November, starting November 5th - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM.
XANADU Comes to Gettysburg Community TheatreXANADU Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre
October 5, 2022

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, will present their student production of the musical Xanadu October 6-17, 2022 with performances live on stage at 7pm Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as 2pm on Sundays.