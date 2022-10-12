MISERY Opens at The Belmont Next Weekend

Get your ticket to Halloween entertainment with The Belmont Theatre's MISERY, a terrifying thriller, based on Stephen King's Classic novel of the same name. This thrilling theatre experience will run October 21-23, & 27-30, 2022. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.

MISERY follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

MISERY will take place in the theatre's Grumbacher Studio, giving the show a more up close and personal feel to the play where the audience will feel like they are part of the action. The Director is Greg Koslosky. The Stage Manager is Joel Persing. The cast consists of Christina Ausherman as Annie Wilkes, Gordon Einhorn as Paul Sheldon, and Christopher Drinkit as Buster.

The Belmont Theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.