MATILDA: THE MUSICAL Casting Underway at Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Ephrata Performing Arts Center is accepting video audition submissions for its upcoming production of MATILDA: THE MUSICAL.

Video submissions will be accepted APRIL 11 - 25. In-person callbacks will be held at EPAC May 15 and 16. The dates for the show are July 22 - AUGUST 7.

Please visit this link for casting requirements, audition materials and additional information: https://www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com/matildaaudition/

SEEKING TO CAST THE FOLLOWING ROLES: Matilda Wormwood (Female, Age: 6 to 13); Bruce (Male, Age: 6 to 14); Lavender (Female, Age: 6 to 13); Mrs. Phelps (Female, Non-singing, Age: 25 to 45); Rudolpho (Male, Dancer, Singer); Ensemble Little Kids (Age 6 to 13); Big Kids (2 Female / 1 Male, Age: 17 to 21).

Director: Edward R. Fernandez; Choreographer: Kristin Pontz; Music Director: Cheryl Markle; Stage Manager: Mike DiSciullo; Orchestrations / Reduction: Jordon Ross Weinhold.

"We at EPAC wishes everyone good health at this very trying time. We will try the best we can to open our doors to present theater that matters as soon as possible. Our audience's, staff and actors' health is our utmost concern. Thank you for your interest and continued support of EPAC during this time."