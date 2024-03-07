Lebanon Valley College Music Theatre Hosts Sensory Friendly Performance of TUCK EVERLASTING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dedicated to inclusion, Lebanon Valley College Music Theatre warmly invites friends and families with sensory needs or other social, cognitive, and/or physical challenges to join us for a special Sensory Friendly performance of Tuck Everlasting on April 6th at 1:00 pm in Leedy Theatre at Lebanon Valley College.

The inspiration for LVC Music Theatre hosting this performance, as articulated by Prof. Walker-VanKuren, director of the production of Tuck Everlasting and director of the LVC Music Theatre program, came to light while scrolling through social media. He expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "Reflecting on the incredible experiences I've had in theatre, both as a performer and audience member, I can't help but consider those who may not feel welcome in those spaces - and that saddens me. Our aim is to break down the barriers of traditional audiences, making theatre an inclusive space for everyone. As I explore more with accessibility in theatre, I urge more schools, community theatres, professional theatres, and beyond to offer performances like this one because theatre is for all."

At this performance, we strike a delicate balance, implementing sensory modifications while preserving the engaging theatrical experience desired by all families and friends of the theatre.

What to expect:

· Audience lights left low throughout the performance.

· Overall sound reduction throughout the performance.

· Other technical aspects of the show may be modified for this performance, such as eliminating strobe lights, lessening the intensity of sound effects, and modifying performer/audience interaction.

· A staffed quiet area will be available in the lobby for folks who need to take a break from the show.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own manipulatives, comfort objects, and extra support items to enhance their own enjoyment of the performance.

Lebanon Valley College Music Theatre is committed to creating an inclusive and enjoyable environment for all. We look forward to providing a memorable and accessible theatrical experience during the Sensory Friendly performance of Tuck Everlasting on April 6th at 1:00 pm in Leedy Theatre at Lebanon Valley College.

Tickets for this sensory-friendly production can be purchased at lvcmt.booktix.com for $5.00. We are committed to ensuring this experience is accessible to all members of the community, and individuals seeking financial assistance or group rates are warmly encouraged to contact Jonathan Walker-VanKuren, Program and Production Director, at jowalker@lvc.edu. Join us for an inclusive and barrier-free magical experience!

Cast:

Grace Signor - Winnie Foster (4/4)

Meg Benson - Winnie Foster (4/5 - 4/7)

Courtney Fulk - Adult Winnie Foster

Chiara Meyers - Elderly Winnie Foster

Karlee Marroncelli - Mae Tuck

Carter Palmer - Angus Tuck

Ethan Tucker - Jesse Tuck

Brycen Geiger - Miles Tuck

Victoria Frederiksen - Mother

Lindsey Mousch - Nana

Xavier Bates - Man in the Yellow Suit

Adam Witmer - Constable Joe

Miguel Santiago - Hugo

Ensemble : Melissa West, Elspeth Hunter, Lacey Shirk, Ava Sinisko, Hailey Pavlik, Samantha Fila, Amanda Hopper, Mia Perilli, Ruby Torres, Grace Signor (4/5 - 4/7)

Team:

Director: Jonathan Walker-VanKuren

Assistant Director: Elspeth Hunter

Music Director: Kevin Edward Gane

Choreographer: Donna Lynch

Associate Choreographer: Chiara Meyers

Executive Producer: Jasmine Ammons Bucher

Producer: Aimee Bealer

Production Stage Manager & Set Dressing: Megan Arnold

Stage Manager: Mohit Patel

Assistant Stage Manager: Abriana Ferrari

Costume, Hair, & Makeup Design: Elijah Hostetter

Sound Design: Trent Coulon

Sound Technician: Bailey Klinedinst

Set Design: Gene Hole

Set Construction: Mark Benson

Lighting Design: Miguel Santiago

Lighting Technician: Devin McKibbin

Company Manager: Ashley Winkler

Sensory Friendly Performance Consultant: Jennifer Kanupka & Bettie Bertram