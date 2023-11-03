Lebanon County Choral Society Introduces New Youth Chorus Director and Unveils Upcoming Concert

The Lebanon County Choral Society has hired a new director for their youth chorus. Gabrielle Quandel Umholtz will begin rehearsals with the ensemble at the start of their spring season in February.

“We’re thrilled to have Mrs. Quandel Umholtz join our organization. She’s extremely qualified and very enthusiastic about the possibilities for the youth chorus and our other educational outreach programs in the community,” says Sean Hackett, who is the artistic director of the choral society and conducts the adult chorus.

Mrs. Quandel Umholtz holds a bachelor’s degree in Music Education and a master’s degree in Choral Conducting, both from Messiah University. She teaches in the Ephrata School District where she serves as the high school choir director. Additional experience includes an internship with the Susquehanna Children’s Chorale under Linda Tedford and Judith Shepler.



“Nothing unites and instills a common thread of hope among a diverse group of people quite like music,” says Mrs. Quandel Umholtz. “I’m truly thrilled and honored at the opportunity to cultivate a community of positivity through singing as the director of the Lebanon County Choral Society Youth Chorus. It is my hope that young people who love to sing of all levels will join this ensemble and help shape the future of tomorrow with the words sung today.”

The previous youth chorus director, Karen Umberger, retired from the position earlier this year. She dedicated many years of service to the youth chorus and the Lebanon County Choral Society as a whole and remains with the organization as the accompanist for the adult chorus.



In addition to the youth chorus, which is for singers in grades three through eight, the Lebanon County Choral Society sponsors an adult chorus for singers in grades nine through adult. Both ensembles rehearse September through December and February through May, and members may participate in individual seasons if they so choose. Rehearsals are held in Lebanon on Monday evenings. No audition is required. Inquiries about joining either ensemble may be directed to Jennifer Hackett, LCCS business manager, at managementLCCS@gmail.com.



The youth chorus has been on hiatus this season while the search for a new director took place. The adult chorus of the LCCS will present a concert entitled “The Holly and the Ivy” at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 22 S. 6th Street, Lebanon, on December 10 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available at Click Here.