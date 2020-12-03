Lancarolers Start Spreading Holiday Joy In Lancaster Tomorrow!

Prima Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania came up with an idea that turned into a major community service project.

"There's never been a more important time to incite joy, unity, and love," says Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent. The LanCarolers, a contemporary caroling troupe that travels on a holiday trolley, is Prima Theatre's latest offering in an unforgettable and challenging season. "Live caroling, safely performed - it's more than entertainment - it is essential medicine for the spirit."

On weekends through December 19, the LanCarolers will visit the sidewalks and front doors of Lancaster area homes, businesses, senior living communities, and community centers. The Lancaster City Office of Promotion partnered with Prima to provide the performances to downtown locations on the eve of Friday, December 4 including Lancaster Rec at 6 pm and inside the Lancaster Marriott & Convention Center lobby at approximately 7 pm.

LanCarolers performances consist of 3-6 songs in the style of the Pentatonix. Visits include private performances at Long Home, singing to seniors from one building to the next as they listen from their balconies. A similar heartwarming performance will occur for a seven-year-old girl who recently conquered cancer and is unable to celebrate her December birthday with friends in-person. Additionally, a virtual pre-recorded holiday program featuring the LanCarolers is being filmed, as well as a fun-filled digital holiday experience for Thaddeus Stevens College, in place of their regular end-of-year student celebration.

The LanCarolers bring holiday cheer, utilizing the transportation of a holiday trolley to each of their main visits, courtesy of Expressions Limousine of Lancaster. With a hi-fidelity professional battery-operated sound amplification system, this group of four face-shielded singers can be seen and heard from safe distances. Each performer is attired in full-white, bold, and modern winter-wear, thanks to the collaboration of American Music Theatre and the costumes leadership of Diana Nugent. The LanCarolers consists of Kevin Faraci, Joshua Green, Kayla Klase, Jeannette Wehye, with swing performers Ali Murphy and Jailah Wehye. The group was conceived and directed by Mitch Nugent, with music direction by Joe Snyder, vocal direction by Jeannette Wehye, and production managed by Sara Dodson.

Performance visits from the LanCarolers can be booked at primatheatre.org/carol or by calling (717) 327-5124.

