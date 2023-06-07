LOOKING OVER THE PRESIDENT'S SHOULDER Comes tot he Millbrook Playhouse This Month

The Millbrook Playhouse has announced the first play of their 60th season, LOOKING OVER THE PRESIDENT’S SHOULDER, running from June 9 to June 19 in the Poorman Cabaret, with a special Juneteenth performance on June 19.

This stunning, one man, tour de force play brilliantly tells the story of Alonzo Fields, an American butler who served at the White House for twenty-one years under presidents Hoover, Roosevelt, Truman and Eisenhower. Of those twenty-one years, twenty were spent as the White House chief butler. This play allows audiences to sit in the front row to an extraordinary parade of history, as Jaye C. Frasher brilliantly brings Alonzo Fields to the Millbrook Playhouse.

Growing up in the small town of Lyles Station, Indiana, Alonzo Fields had a dream of becoming a famous musician. His training and determination led him to Boston, MA where he attended the New England Conservatory of Music. In need of support for himself and his family, Fields took the opportunity to work as a butler temporarily. As fate would have it, he soon received a personal offer to serve in the Hoover White House. Field’s plan was to work at the White House for the winter. That winter turned into 21 years of service, giving him an unprecedented and intimate perspective to the most important events and people of the past century including the Great Depression, World War Two, Errol Flynn, the Korean War, International Royalty, Winston Churchill, and Marian Anderson to name a few. LOOKING OVER THE PRESIDENT’S SHOULDER, inspired by Field’s auto-biography, masterfully invites audiences into the memories of Alonzo Fields as he reflects on his tenure, on the lives of these Presidents he served, and his life’s work creating art out of service and music. Audiences will find themselves on the edge of their seats as many of the most important American events of the past century unfold in front of them with humor, grace, dignity, and heart.

Award winning director and playwright Cheyenne Barboza, brings Alonzo Fields' story to life with Jaye C. Frasher as Alonzo Fields. Barboza reflected that "Looking Over The President’s Shoulder is a reminder of the brilliant contributions that Americans make everyday to help this country run - even down to the staff that manage the White House. It is particularly special to me that it is a story centering this Black gentleman who has been a pillar in American History and has so long gone without the recognition and appreciation he deserves.” Her wish is for audiences to leave with a new knowledge of history, and an appreciation of people who work behind the scenes to make our lives, and our country, function.

Take a peek behind the history as we uncover the history held within Alonzo Fields' story starring Jaye C. Frasher as Alonzo Fields, direction by Cheyenne Barboza, lighting design by Alexander White, sound design by Kaden James, costume design by Lisa Coleman, scenic design and technical direction by Cade Sikora, production stage management by Sarah Brownstein, assistant stage manager Daniel Kandra, props design by V.C. Deener.

Evening performances are June 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 at 7:30 pm. Matinees are June 11, 14, 18 at 2:00 pm. Special Juneteenth performance June 19 7:30 pm. Tickets are now available at www.millbrookplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083. Season Ticket Packages offering discounted tickets to multiple shows, tickets, season sponsorships, and memberships to “THE FOUNDERS CLUB” are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083. Adult tickets $30.00, Senior/Veteran/Military tickets $25.50, Student (13 - 18 years old) $20.00, Youth (12 and under) $13.75. There is a $2.00 per Season/Patron Ticket fee for online orders. Millbrook Playhouse’s address is 258 Country Club Lane, Mill Hall PA 17751.