LOOKING OVER THE PRESIDENT'S SHOULDER Comes tot he Millbrook Playhouse This Month

Performances run from June 9 to June 19 in the Poorman Cabaret, with a special Juneteenth performance on June 19.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23 Photo 3 Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23
Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo 4 Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

LOOKING OVER THE PRESIDENT'S SHOULDER Comes tot he Millbrook Playhouse This Month

 The Millbrook Playhouse has announced the first play of their 60th season, LOOKING OVER THE PRESIDENT’S SHOULDER, running from June 9 to June 19 in the Poorman Cabaret, with a special Juneteenth performance on June 19.

This stunning, one man, tour de force play brilliantly tells the story of Alonzo Fields, an American butler who served at the White House for twenty-one years under presidents Hoover, Roosevelt, Truman and Eisenhower. Of those twenty-one years, twenty were spent as the White House chief butler. This play allows audiences to sit in the front row to an extraordinary parade of history, as Jaye C. Frasher brilliantly brings Alonzo Fields to the Millbrook Playhouse.

Growing up in the small town of Lyles Station, Indiana, Alonzo Fields had a dream of becoming a famous musician. His training and determination led him to Boston, MA where he attended the New England Conservatory of Music. In need of support for himself and his family, Fields took the opportunity to work as a butler temporarily. As fate would have it, he soon received a personal offer to serve in the Hoover White House. Field’s plan was to work at the White House for the winter. That winter turned into 21 years of service, giving him an unprecedented and intimate perspective to the most important events and people of the past century including the Great Depression, World War Two, Errol Flynn, the Korean War, International Royalty, Winston Churchill, and Marian Anderson to name a few. LOOKING OVER THE PRESIDENT’S SHOULDER, inspired by Field’s auto-biography, masterfully invites audiences into the memories of Alonzo Fields as he reflects on his tenure, on the lives of these Presidents he served, and his life’s work creating art out of service and music. Audiences will find themselves on the edge of their seats as many of the most important American events of the past century unfold in front of them with humor, grace, dignity, and heart.

Award winning director and playwright Cheyenne Barboza, brings Alonzo Fields' story to life with Jaye C. Frasher as Alonzo Fields. Barboza reflected that "Looking Over The President’s Shoulder is a reminder of the brilliant contributions that Americans make everyday to help this country run - even down to the staff that manage the White House. It is particularly special to me that it is a story centering this Black gentleman who has been a pillar in American History and has so long gone without the recognition and appreciation he deserves.” Her wish is for audiences to leave with a new knowledge of history, and an appreciation of people who work behind the scenes to make our lives, and our country, function.

Take a peek behind the history as we uncover the history held within Alonzo Fields' story starring Jaye C. Frasher as Alonzo Fields, direction by Cheyenne Barboza, lighting design by Alexander White, sound design by Kaden James, costume design by Lisa Coleman, scenic design and technical direction by Cade Sikora, production stage management by Sarah Brownstein, assistant stage manager Daniel Kandra, props design by V.C. Deener.

Evening performances are June 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 at 7:30 pm. Matinees are June 11, 14, 18 at 2:00 pm. Special Juneteenth performance June 19 7:30 pm. Tickets are now available at www.millbrookplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083. Season Ticket Packages offering discounted tickets to multiple shows, tickets, season sponsorships, and memberships to “THE FOUNDERS CLUB” are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 570-748-8083. Adult tickets $30.00, Senior/Veteran/Military tickets $25.50, Student (13 - 18 years old) $20.00, Youth (12 and under) $13.75.  There is a $2.00 per Season/Patron Ticket fee for online orders. Millbrook Playhouse’s address is 258 Country Club Lane, Mill Hall PA 17751. 




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR Comes to ActorsNET Photo
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR Comes to ActorsNET

ActorsNET finishes its 26th season with a 1960s sitcom reboot of The Merry Wives of Windsor by William Shakespeare, a bright and breezy comedy of sexual jealousy and overbearing egos set against a landscape of summer resort leisure and the “dirty dancing” music trend. 

2
Jay Leno To Perform At Hershey Theatre In November Photo
Jay Leno To Perform At Hershey Theatre In November

Acclaimed late-night TV show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m.

3
Greg Woodbridge Named New Hershey Symphony Music Director Photo
Greg Woodbridge Named New Hershey Symphony Music Director

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra has announced that Maestro Greg Woodbridge has been named the new music director and conductor beginning with the 2023-24 season this fall.

4
BLUEY LIVE Stage Show Returns To Hershey Theatre This Fall Photo
BLUEY LIVE Stage Show Returns To Hershey Theatre This Fall

The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, “Bluey,” will be “taking the show on the road” once again with the live show, “Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show.” The much-loved Heeler family returns to Hershey Theatre on November 14-15, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Belmont Theatre (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Gretna Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruby
Chambersburg Community Theatre (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Theatre Harrisburg (6/09-6/25)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy : A Musical Fable
Gretna Theatre (7/13-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical
Gretna Theatre (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You