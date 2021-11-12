Klea Blackhurst Brings Her Broadway Tune Filled Tribute To Bucks County Playhouse

Acclaimed actress, singer, and comedienne, Klea Blackhurst has been hailed as one of the top interpreters of the works of legendary composer, Jerry Herman. She brings her Broadway tune filled tribute, "One of the Girls: The Worlds and Lyrics of Jerry Herman," to Bucks County Playhouse for one special performance on Saturday, December 4 at 8 p.m.

From "Hello, Dolly" to "Mame" to "Mack and Mabel," Jerry Herman created some of the stages most titanic female characters. Blackhurst became one of "Jerry's Girls" when she starred in the 50th Anniversary Production of "Hello, Dolly!" at Goodspeed Opera House. She caught the composer's attention when he heard Klea sing one of the cut "Hello, Dolly!" songs written for Ethel Merman, and he immediately invited her to sing his songs across the country and around the globe- including with the London Philharmonic at the Palladium. Blackhurst's "ONE OF THE GIRLS" pays loving tribute to Jerry Herman and the powerful, loving, and memorable women (both real and on stage) in his life. Expect some of Herman's biggest hits like "It's Today" and "Open A New Window" from "Mame", "Before the Parade Passes By" from "Hello, Dolly!" and "I Am What I Am" from "La Cage Aux Folles."

Directed by Mark Waldrop. With Musical Direction by Michael Rice, who will be leading the Pocket Change Trio.

Klea Blackhurst has received accolades for her award-winning tribute to Ethel Merman, "Everything the Traffic Will Allow." Her other acclaimed shows are "Autumn in New York: Vernon Duke's Broadway" and "Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael," with Billy Stritch, and "A Swinging Birdland Christmas" (10 years) with Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso.

Klea starred in The Goodspeed Opera House's 50th anniversary production of "Hello, Dolly!" Previously she starred in the premiere of the Marvin Hamlisch/Rupert Holmes musical, "The Nutty Professor," directed by Jerry Lewis, in Nashville. Her other regional credits include Rose in "Gypsy" at the Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago, "Call Me Madam" at 42nd Street Moon in San Francisco, and "Annie Get Your Gun" at Glimmerglass Opera. Klea's radio and television credits include "Onion News Network," "Sesame Street" and "A Prairie Home Companion." Her other New York theater credits include "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn," "Bingo," "Radio Gals," "Oil City Symphony" and "Happy Hunting" for "Musicals in Mufti." She has performed at 14 Mabel Mercer Foundation cabaret conventions, and she has also appeared at the Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium, Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

This concert was curated by Jim Caruso for Bucks County Playhouse. Caruso who made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning "Liza's At The Palace!," singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers. He has won six MAC Awards and eight BroadwayWorld Awards for his work in nightclubs, performed with the New York Pops in a tribute to Kander & Ebb, with Rosemary Clooney celebrating Bing Crosby, and sang the songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall. Jim was honored to sing with Barbara Cook, Lauren Bacall and a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House. For eighteen years, he has hosted the weekly showbiz bash "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" at Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center and across the country. For the past year, he has been storming YouTube with "Pajama Cast Party." He also books and produces the Broadway at Birdland concert series, and performs regularly with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. Jim's two cds, "The Swing Set" and "Caruso Live and In Person" are available online. www.Jim-Caruso.com

Effective September 6, Bucks County Playhouse is joining performing arts organizations across the country in requiring that all our guests provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, along with photo ID, to attend indoor performances. Masks will also be required for the duration of the performance. For more information, visit https://bcptheater.org/covid-19-precautions

Tickets are $45 and on sale now at buckscountyplayhouse.org.