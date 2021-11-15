King Of Rant, Lewis Black, To Visit Hershey Theatre With OFF THE RAILS Tour

Lewis Black is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 8 p.m. on the "Off the Rails" tour. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Known as the king of rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life's hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world.

A GRAMMY-winning stand-up, Black performs his critically acclaimed shows more than 200 nights annually to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.LewisBlack.com.