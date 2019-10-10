KINKY BOOTS Kicks Off Halloween Week At The Majestic

Broadway's dazzling hit musical "Kinky Boots," filmed live on the London stage, dances into the cinemas at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Monday, Oct. 28 for just two showings at 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The showings are part of new and expanded digital cinema content debuting at the Majestic this season, including documentaries on great art and artists, and performances by the Bolshoi Ballet debuting in the spring of 2020.

"Cyndi Lauper's rollicking Broadway musical is sweetly, vivaciously, and irresistibly fun," said Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. "It's a much fun as an 'A-List' Halloween party for which you will be more than pleased to find yourself on the guest list."

With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell ("Legally Blonde," "Hairspray") and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, "Kinky Boots" is a joyous story of British grit matching with high-heeled wit to take audiences from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Based on the 2005 British film of the same name, "Kinky Boots" is inspired by the true story of shoe manufacturer Charlie Price and his unlikely partnership with cabaret and drag performer Lola to produce a new line of boots and save his family business.

Tickets for "Kinky Boots - The Musical" are $23 ($21 for seniors, $12 for students) and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org

The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to create cultural capital for its campus and community.

IMAGE: 'Kinky Boots - The Musical' will kick off Halloween week at the Majestic cinemas with two showings at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28. Tickets are available at (717) 337-8200 or www.gettysburgmajestic.org







