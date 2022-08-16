Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sing along with and share in an enchanting story with our storybook friends!

Aug. 16, 2022  

Join Fairytale Brunch At The Ritz in September Featuring the Ice Queen & More

Everyone remembers the wonder of fairytales as a young kid: the princes and princesses, the magic of love, and sing-a-long-able songs. And now your child can enjoy this over a magical meal, too! Join them at the Ritz for our Fairytale Brunch on date to see the Ice Queen, Snow Princess, & Pocahontas! (*Characters are subject to change.) Sing along with and share in an enchanting story with our storybook friends! After spending the morning with the princesses, your child will be able to take pictures with them to remember for years to come!

RESERVE YOUR TICKETS HERE:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191647®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F66206?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Ages 13 and up: $22.50
Ages 3-12: $19.50
Under 3 years: $5.50

Saturday, 10 September 2022 at 10AM

Historic Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center
222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton PA 18503

Tickets include a brunch buffet, character performances, songs, story-time, pictures, & more! There are limited seats available so get your tickets now!

Questions? Contact them smelcher@ritzpac.com / 570.252.4156

Tickets must be purchased in advance.





